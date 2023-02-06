ATTICA — Perry earned first place honors at Saturday’s Attica Winter Wonderland cheerleading competition, finishing atop the field within Division II with a first-place score of 77.8. Le Roy finished second with a score of 71.25, while Perry was bested in the race for Grand Champion, falling by 1.9 points to Pittsford.
“The girls are showing their Hit Zero pose, which means no deductions in their routine,” said Perry head coach Cheryl Hayes.
The Perry cheer squad consists of Annabel Bucknam, Madison Bradley, Peyton Leitten, Destiny Hopkins, Jayda Hank, Emily Wagner, Tiona Nelson, Julissa Vazquez, Makayla Leitten, Kayden Bradley and Lauren West.
DANSVILLE WINS A/C CHEER CHALLENGE
The Mustangs finished atop the field at the A/C Cheer Challenge this past weekend, finishing with top scores in six categories, including difficulty in their cheer, pyramid difficulty, dance, stunt execution, pyramid execution and overall effect.
“We’re our girls as they preserved and synergized to work together this week,” said Dansville head coach Charlene Bennett.
The Livingston Conference Championships take place on Thursday in Perry.
