ATTICA — Perry earned first place honors at Saturday’s Attica Winter Wonderland cheerleading competition, finishing atop the field within Division II with a first-place score of 77.8. Le Roy finished second with a score of 71.25, while Perry was bested in the race for Grand Champion, falling by 1.9 points to Pittsford.

“The girls are showing their Hit Zero pose, which means no deductions in their routine,” said Perry head coach Cheryl Hayes.

