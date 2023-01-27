ALEXANDER — The Genesee Region League Diving Championships were held Thursday, with Alexander’s Shannon Schmieder claiming the girls’ crown with 298.30 points. Byron-Bergen/Le Roy’s Haylee Gartz took second with 282.25 points, while is a new program record for an 11-dive meet.
On the boys’ side, HAC’s Kiran Natarajan finished first with a NYS qualifying score of 467 points. Natarajan’s brother, Kavin Natrarajan, finished as runner-up, earning 395.25 points. Everett Hartz of Pembroke placed third with 253.10 points, Attica’s Thomas Strzelec placed fourth with 244.60 and Illia Goodberlet of Batavia/Notre Dame was fifth with 237.50 points.