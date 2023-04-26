BATAVIA — There was plenty to celebrate Monday at Van Detta Stadium, with the Batavia girls hosting the school’s first ever Section V Flag Football game. With visiting Rochester Prep in town to make history, Batavia came away with a 30-7 win.

The most significant story was not associated with the final score, but rather pertained to the smiles and laughs shared by both sides in what appeared to be an enjoyable experience for all involved.

