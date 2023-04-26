BATAVIA — There was plenty to celebrate Monday at Van Detta Stadium, with the Batavia girls hosting the school’s first ever Section V Flag Football game. With visiting Rochester Prep in town to make history, Batavia came away with a 30-7 win.
The most significant story was not associated with the final score, but rather pertained to the smiles and laughs shared by both sides in what appeared to be an enjoyable experience for all involved.
“It was really exciting to be apart of the first ever flag football game,” said Batavia co-coach Ben Buchholz. “With all of the history Batavia has in sports, to be part of the first game was really cool. These girls should be extremely proud.”
Batavia was powered by Anna Varland’s four rushing touchdowns, while Isabella Walsh and Nicole Doeringer connected on a passing touchdown to round out the scoring for the Blue Devils (1-0).
“Anna was great for us tonight,” added Buchholz. “For her to stay calm in the first-ever game allowed us to run the offense that this group has been working so hard on for the last month. To score 4 times in a game is remarkable and it had a ton to do with the complete team’s offensive execution.”
Jaimin Macdonald, Julia Preston and Kylie Brennan paced the Batavia defense, as did Aleeza Idrees and Sophia Moore. Idrees and Moore each came away with interceptions, while Macdonald, Preston and Brennan were among the team’s leaders in tackles.
“Our defense was flying around and the credit goes to the girls and Coach (Aaron) Fix and there ability to constantly communicate and execute what we have been preaching all along in practices,” concluded Buchholz. “We had no idea what to expect and what we got was an extraordinary effort by the defense as a whole.”
Batavia is back in action on Friday night, when it will host Monroe. Rochester Prep is 0-1.
