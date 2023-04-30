Batavia improved to 2-0 with a win over Monroe on Friday. Alex Brasky/Batavia Daily News

BATAVIA — The Batavia girls’ flag football team has gotten its inaugural season off to a hot start, winning their second straight game to begin the season, 12-0 over Monroe on Friday.

It was a complete team win tonight,” said Batavia co-coach Ben Buchholz. “The girls played hard and really stuck to the game plan with the pouring rain coming down and the wind. For us to score on the opening drive the way we did was huge.”

