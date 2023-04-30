BATAVIA — The Batavia girls’ flag football team has gotten its inaugural season off to a hot start, winning their second straight game to begin the season, 12-0 over Monroe on Friday.
It was a complete team win tonight,” said Batavia co-coach Ben Buchholz. “The girls played hard and really stuck to the game plan with the pouring rain coming down and the wind. For us to score on the opening drive the way we did was huge.”
Anna Varland once again put forth a massive effort for the Blue Devils, finishing with 122 total rushing yards and two rushing touchdowns of four and 52 yards.
“Anna was great for us again tonight with a really athletic long 52-yard run to give us some breathing room and put us up 12-0 then the defense really took over,” added Buchholz.
Defensively, Batavia was powered by Jaimin Macdonald, who finished with six tackles, and Sophia Moore who made five stops. Kylee Brennan and Nicole Doeringer made four tackles for Batavia.
“Everyone on the defensive side of the ball made plays and never allowed Monroe to get anything going offensively,” said the Blue Devils’ head coach. “Jaimin, Kylie, Sofia, Nicole and Lillian Emerson were all over the field tonight defensively.”
Next up for the Blue Devils will be Eastridge on Thursday at 7 p.m. at Van Detta Stadium. Eastridge defeated Young Women’s Charter School, 40-7, last week.
