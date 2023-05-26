IRONDEQUOIT — With a 20-0 win over Eastridge on Thursday, Batavia finished its inaugural season of flag football a perfect 7-0 and now prepare for the postseason as the No. 1 seed.
“Extremely proud of the girls,” said Batavia co-coach Ben Buchholz. “They worked so hard to this point and to be undefeated in the first season has been an extremely fun ride.”
Kylie Brennan produced a phenomenal effort for the Blue Devils, recording 13 tackles on defense while also adding a touchdown and 66 total yards offensively.
“Kylee’s game tonight was unreal,” said Buchholz. “She was simply the best player on the field for either team. Just is a unbelievable effort.”
Anna Varland scored a couple of touchdowns while producing 69 total yards, while Jaimin Macdonald made six tackles and recorded an interception. Anna Stevens added an interception.