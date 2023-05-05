Clark ran for 131 yards and a touchdown and also threw for 74 yards as the Blue Devils stayed unbeaten on the young season with a 16-6 victory.
“Julia Clark stepped up huge for us tonight Anna Varland was ill and we needed her to fill some huge shoes for us and Julia did,” Batavia head coach Ben Buchholz said. “Eastridge struck first on us and for the first time we found ourselves behind but our offense led by Julia settled down and really executed our game plan. With 10 different girls having catches or rushes for us it shows how deep this team is.”
Nicole Doeringer finished with 40 yards on the ground and a touchdown in the winning effort, while Ella Radley added 23 yards rushing and Alyssa Turner caught two passes for 31 yards.
Kylee Brennan led the defensive attack for Batavia with eight flag pulls, including four for a loss, while Doeringer added five flag pulls, with three coming for a loss. Jaimin Macdonald added five flag pulls for the Blue Devils.
“Defensively we are so aggressive and fly to the ball so quickly it is very tough for teams to get anything going,” Buchholz said. “Kylee Brennan and Nicole Doeringer are so fast off the ball I think teams are shocked by it. We made a lot of mistakes tonight but effort and hustle really helped hide those mistakes. We have a lot of work to do but being 3-0 helps make those corrections a little easier.”