Here are the Daily News and Livingston County News’ High School Football Power Rankings following Week 1 of the regular season:
11-Man Rankings
1. BATAVIA | 46-30 win over Norwich (IV)
2. ATTICA/ALEXANDER | 16-12 win over Letchworth/Perry/Warsaw
3. LE ROY | 43-6 win over Bath-Haverling
4. MEDINA | 63-0 win over St. Mary’s
5. OAKFIELD-ALABAMA/ELBA | 55-14 win over Geneseo/Mt. Morris
6. LETCHWORTH/PERRY/WARSAW | 16-12 loss to Attica/Alexander
7. HORNELL | 30-21 win over Livonia
8. LIVONIA | 30-21 win over Livonia
9. YORK/PAVILION | 20-12 win over Notre Dame
10. NOTRE DAME | 20-12 loss to York/Pavilion
11. ALBION | 51-6 loss to Iroquois
12. AVON | 12-7 loss to Canisteo-Greenwood
13. GENESEO/MT. MORRIS | 55-14 loss to Oakfield-Alabama/Elba
8-Man Rankings
1. PEMBROKE | 55-28 win over Red Jacket
2. HOLLEY/LYNDONVILLE | 48-22 loss to Allegany-Limestone
3. CAL-MUM/BYRON-BERGEN | No game in Week 1