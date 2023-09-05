Jackson Fix poses after a touchdown. Photo credit: Carter Fix

Here are the Daily News and Livingston County News’ High School Football Power Rankings following Week 1 of the regular season:

11-Man Rankings

1. BATAVIA | 46-30 win over Norwich (IV)

2. ATTICA/ALEXANDER | 16-12 win over Letchworth/Perry/Warsaw

3. LE ROY | 43-6 win over Bath-Haverling

4. MEDINA | 63-0 win over St. Mary’s

5. OAKFIELD-ALABAMA/ELBA | 55-14 win over Geneseo/Mt. Morris

6. LETCHWORTH/PERRY/WARSAW | 16-12 loss to Attica/Alexander

7. HORNELL | 30-21 win over Livonia

8. LIVONIA | 30-21 win over Livonia

9. YORK/PAVILION | 20-12 win over Notre Dame

10. NOTRE DAME | 20-12 loss to York/Pavilion

11. ALBION | 51-6 loss to Iroquois

12. AVON | 12-7 loss to Canisteo-Greenwood

13. GENESEO/MT. MORRIS | 55-14 loss to Oakfield-Alabama/Elba

8-Man Rankings

1. PEMBROKE | 55-28 win over Red Jacket

2. HOLLEY/LYNDONVILLE | 48-22 loss to Allegany-Limestone

3. CAL-MUM/BYRON-BERGEN | No game in Week 1

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags