Here are the Daily News and Livingston County News’ High School Football Power Rankings following Week 2 of the regular season. Dansville/Wayland-Cohocton and Bath-Haverling were added as the No. 6 and No. 14 teams, respectively, after we failed to include them last week. That pushed those beneath D/W-C and B-H down one slot, but we did not penalize those teams for our mistake, which is why you see many [—] markings beside team names, despite some of them having dropped a slot due to the omissions of D/W-C and B-H.
11-Man Rankings
[—] 1. BATAVIA (2-0) | 33-14 win over Wayne
[—] 2. ATTICA/ALEXANDER (2-0) | 28-6 win over Lyons/Sodus
[—] 3. LE ROY (2-0) | 12-7 win over Letchworth/Perry/Warsaw
[—] 4. MEDINA (2-0) | Won by forfeit over Eden
[—] 5. OAKFIELD-ALABAMA/ELBA (2-0) | 41-6 win over York/Pavilion
[—] 6. DANSVILLE/WAYLAND-COHOCTON (1-0) | 3-0 win over Vertus
[+1] 7. HORNELL (2-0) | 29-16 win over Penn Yan/Dundee
[+1] 8. LIVONIA (1-1) | 35-12 win over Bath-Haverling
[-2] 9. LETCHWORTH/PERRY/WARSAW (0-2) | 12-7 loss to Le Roy
[+3] 10. AVON (1-1) | 41-12 win over Notre Dame
[-1] 11. YORK/PAVILION (1-1) | 41-6 loss to Oakfield-Alabama/Elba
[—]12. ALBION (0-2) | 40-26 loss to Dunkirk
[-3] 13. NOTRE DAME (0-2) | 41-12 loss to Avon
[—] 14. BATH-HAVERLING (0-2) | 35-12 loss to Livonia
[—] 15. GENESEO/MT. MORRIS (0-2) | 28-0 loss to Canisteo-Greenwood
8-Man Rankings
[—] 1. PEMBROKE (2-0) | 58-22 win over Cal-Mum/Byron-Bergen
[—] 2. HOLLEY/LYNDONVILLE (1-0) | 40-28 win over C.G. Finney
[—] 3. CAL-MUM/BYRON-BERGEN (0-1) | 58-22 loss to Pembroke