ATTICA — Coming off of its first sectional championship in program history, Attica encountered a new challenge to begin the 2023 fall campaign — incorporating a new crop of athletes into its system, as longtime rival Alexander joined the fold due to limited roster numbers entering the season. So far, so good, as A/A began its new trek with a 16-12 victory over the rest of Wyoming County, Letchworth/Perry/Warsaw, on Friday at Alumni Field.
Over 1,000 fans packed the stands in Attica, watching the home team earn a slim four-point victory, as A/A staved off a late surge from L/P/W to secure the win.
Attica/Alexander began the scoring midway through the first half as running back Tyler Marino scampered for a long touchdown run, helping his team to a 7-0 lead early on. Attica/Alexander added to its lead late in the first half, with kicker Jack Janes drilling a 23-yard field goal to increase his team’s lead to 10-0 entering the halftime break.
Following a stagnant first half offensively, L/P/W came alive to begin the third quarter as quarterback Bryce Tallman found wide receiver Jordan Brown for a 67-yard touchdown pitch and catch, which trimmed the Dawgs’ deficit to 10-6. But minutes later, after a botched snap from L/P/W on a fourth-down near its own goal line, Attica/Alexander’s Landyn Thomas punched in a short touchdown run to push A/A’s lead back to double digits at 16-6 with time winding down in the third.
Letchworth/Perry/Warsaw made one last push late in the fourth quarter, with running back Caden Sumeriski powering a four-yard run across the goal line to make it a one-possession game at 16-12 with 5:26 to go in the game. But on its final drive, Attica/Alexander turned to its top ball carrier, Landyn Thomas, who racked up over 40 rushing yards over the final few minutes to help salt away A/A’s hard-fought victory.
Thomas finished with 79 rushing yards to go with his short rushing score, while RB Tyler Marino recorded a game-high 95 rushing yards on 10 carries, including the early score. Attica/Alexander’s defensive effort was powered by Case Hill and Robbie Becker, as each finished with 11 tackles.