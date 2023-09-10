BATAVIA — Coming off of a low-scoring defeat at the hands of Canisteo-Greenwood in Week 1, Avon was in search of its first win of the season as it made the trip to Batavia to take on the Fighting Irish on Saturday. The Braves got going early and carried their momentum throughout what developed into a 41-12 blowout victory over Notre Dame.
Quarterback Chris Thompson ran like a man possessed for Avon, recording 136 yards rushing on just 9 carries, including 3 touchdowns rushing and an interception her returned for a touchdown defensively.
“Always good to get a win after a Week 1 loss,” said Avon head coach Andy Englert. “We are young and will only get better as time goes. Very proud of the team today.”
In a sloppy game that featured an abundance of penalties and rain on and off throughout, Avon RB Wesley Farley helped propel the Braves’ offense, finishing with 107 yards rushing on 19 carries, including 2 touchdowns rushing. Farley also helped power Avon’s defensive effort, finishing with 10 tackles, while Thompson recorded 8 stops, 4 of which came for a loss.
Jay Antinore finished 7 for 19 for 111 yards and a touchdown he threw to wide receiver Jaden Sherwood. Notre Dame’s other touchdown came on an interception returned for a touchdown from Ryan Fitzpatrick.
Notre Dame is 0-2.