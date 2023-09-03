HAMILTON — New coach, no problem for Batavia, which burst out of the gate with an impressive 46-30 victory over host Norwich (IV) at Colgate University on Saturday evening. Under first-year head coach Alex Veltz, the Blue Devils faced a double-digit deficit to begin the first half, but were able to battle through adversity en route winning the high-scoring affair.
Bronx Buchholz put forth a notable offensive effort to key the Batavia win, totaling 364 passing yards and 4 passing touchdowns in addition to 101 rushing yards and a touchdown on 14 carries.
“Our kids never gave up,” said Veltz. “As the game progressed, we found our footing on defense and the players began flying around and making physical plays. Offensively, we were forced to come up with answers against an aggressive Norwich defense. Our players stepped up and made big time plays in the face of adversity.”
Cole Grazioplene was one of the primary benefactors of Buchholz’ explosive evening, recording eight receptions for 179 yards and 2 touchdowns to lead all pass catchers. Maggio Buchholz also recorded a 100-yard game, recording a couple of receptions for 101 yards and a touchdown, while Mekhi Fortes added a solid performance in the running game, taking 17 carries for 98 rushing yards and 2 touchdowns.
“Earning a first win as head coach definitely feels more special because the head coach shoulders so much responsibility in running a top-to-bottom program,” added Veltz, who has taken over the reins for longtime head coach Brennan Briggs. “My motivation is for us to be successful on the football field because that is what our players demand. At the end of the day, I am lucky to be surrounded by great coaches and great players.”
Veltz’ first win was extra special having taken place at historic Andy Kerr Stadium, of which the Batavia head coach was complimentary after the game.
“The Colgate facility, Andy Kerr Stadium, had vintage aesthetics with a modern flare,” he said. “It was like playing in the Roman Colosseum if it had a turf field. The players’ eyes light up when we arrived and it is definitely a moment they will cherish forever.”