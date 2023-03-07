LE ROY — After just eight seasons, the Le Roy football program is again in search of a new head football coach as the Le Roy Central School District and head coach Brian Herdlein announced on Monday that he would be stepping down from the roll he has held since the 2015 season.
In all. Herdlein spent 14 years within the Oatkan Knights program, previously serving as an assistant under legendary head coach Brian Moran.
“Over the past 14 years I have had the honor and privilege to be a part of the tradition of Le Roy football,” Herdlein said in a letter sent to parents and players. “During this time I was able to coach with and be around some great individuals. I would like to thank the coaches, staff and players for all their hard work and dedication throughout the years. I would also like to thank my family which has sacrificed for me to be able to take this journey. Without their support over the years I would not have been able to commit myself to the fullest extent and my wife and kids have been some of Le Roy’s biggest fans.”
For Herdlein, the decision to step away didn’t come lightly. Like many coaches his age, he has a wife and relatively young children — who are now 11 and nine — who are getting fully into sports and that’s where his top priorities began to lie.
“The biggest thing right now is that’s I’ve got two boys who are 11 and nine who are getting into a lot of sports,” Herdlein said. “I’ve been helping out if coaches ask me to with their stuff. It’s just a ton of stuff. If I was only going to be an 80% coach in football I didn’t want to do that. I wanted to be 100% in. That’s why I decided. I wanted to be there for my family, my boys and my wife. That’s the part of life I am in right now.
“Everybody involved in the Le Roy program as well as the community deserves to have somebody that is all in to keep the program successful,” Herdlein added. “At this point I want to be more available for my family. This has been a really tough decision because I love the game of football and Le Roy is a really special program. I have loved my time coaching in this storied program and would just like to say thank you for the opportunity and it’s been a great ride.”
Herdlein will leave the program with the fourth-highest winning percentage among the 28 head football coaches in Le Roy history who coached at least eight seasons. Herdlein finished his run at a solid 48-23 for a winning percentage of .676.
Ahead of him in Le Roy history are three men who will always go down as the tops in Oatkan Knights lore — Don Santini (who was 57-15-2 in nine seasons, .784%), Moran (203-64-2, in 23 seasons .758%) and Ed Reifsteck (62-25-9, in 13 seasons, .693).
Despite those numbers, from the day he got the position, Herdlein never felt the pressure to succeed to the level of his predecessors.
“I had coached with Brian (Moran), Andrew Paladino and those guys and I think that just really set me up to be successful,” he said. “Obviously going into every year we talk about winning that sectional title. Unfortunately that didn’t happen but I would say that for the time I think we were pretty successful. For me, high school football — wins and losses, yes they matter, but at the end of the day if you could say that you turned these kids into young adults who are respectable, accountable, responsible, all those things, I think you’ve had a pretty successful run with it.”
During his eight years, Le Roy would reach the sectional title game once, while the Oatkan Knights would get to the sectional semifinals on four separate occasions.
“The goal, yes, is to win the championship. But, honestly, I don’t keep track of the total wins and I couldn’t even tell you what the total number is,” Herdlein said. “That’s your goal, but at the end of the day, did our kids play the right way? Did they work as hard as they could? Yes, they did. It’s not really about me having a block or anything like that, I wanted it for the kids more than anything and I’ve said that from day one. High school football is not about the adults, it’s about the kids. They put the work in. This group that we had last year — and I’m not saying I didn’t want it for the other guys — but this group for the past three or four years really put in the time and effort and put themselves in really good position, and they did all the right things. And it was disappointing that we couldn’t get it for the kids, that’s what it comes down to.”
This past season, Herdlein — who graduated from and starred at Batavia High School in multiple sports — guided Le Roy to a 7-2 record and his final trip to the sectional semifinals in 2022. The season ended with a heartbreaking, 22-21 loss, to East Rochester/Gananda.
And obviously for Herdlein, he will miss a lot more than just being on the sidelines on Friday nights at Hartwood Park,
“That’s the routine you get used to. That’s life,” Herdlein said. “You show up, you know that those kids are going to be there every day. You get to hang out with them, you get to build relationships. One of the nice things about football is that you have a coaching staff and you all have similar interests and you’re there for the same reasons. Just hanging out with those guys and being a part of something, and we always felt that it was a family here, and I’m sure a lot of coaches do. But it really feels that way. These guys welcomed me coming from Batavia, they made me feel very welcome from day one and we went on from there building great relationships. And that’s what you’re going to miss the most. I’m not going to disappear, I’ll be around and helping them wherever I can.”
The Le Roy Central School District has not announced or made public any aspects of the future of Le Roy football or where the search will go to find a new head coach.
“I will not be involved,” Herdlein said. “The conversations we’ve had have been, obviously, is who is on staff at this point and who would be interested. And these guys live and breathe football. There will be guys on staff who will be interested and hopefully it stays within that because they know Le Roy football.”