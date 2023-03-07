The Le Roy School District announced on Monday that Brian Herdlein was stepping away as head coach of the Oatkan Knights varsity football program. Daily News file photo

LE ROY — After just eight seasons, the Le Roy football program is again in search of a new head football coach as the Le Roy Central School District and head coach Brian Herdlein announced on Monday that he would be stepping down from the roll he has held since the 2015 season.

In all. Herdlein spent 14 years within the Oatkan Knights program, previously serving as an assistant under legendary head coach Brian Moran.

