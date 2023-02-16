Joe Cappotelli escapes Kody Lamkin during the 2013 edition of Cal-Mum vs. Le Roy. Mark Gutman/Daily News File Photo

LE ROY — Much ado about nothing. At least for now.

That’s what the short-lived saga regarding the much-discussed merger between the Le Roy and Cal-Mum/Byron-Bergen football teams turned out to be, as the Le Roy Central School District announced Wednesday night that they would not pursue a conjoining of the two programs for the 2023 fall season.

