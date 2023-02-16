LE ROY — Much ado about nothing. At least for now.
That’s what the short-lived saga regarding the much-discussed merger between the Le Roy and Cal-Mum/Byron-Bergen football teams turned out to be, as the Le Roy Central School District announced Wednesday night that they would not pursue a conjoining of the two programs for the 2023 fall season.
In a letter sent to district families via email at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Le Roy superintendent Merritt Holly explained the school’s reasoning for deciding against a merger at this time.
The rationale behind the district’s decision included favorable numbers within the program for the foreseeable future, the uncertainty surrounding the New York State Public High School Association’s guidelines for potential football mergers and overwhelming negative feedback from the Le Roy student-athletes and their parents. The school had previously held an informational meeting on Jan. 30, allowing district families until Feb. 13 to provide feedback via an online submission program.
“After reviewing enrollment data, projected roster numbers, the rationale for combined teams, and student-athlete/parent feedback, the Le Roy Central School District Board of Education has decided to not merge for the upcoming 2023 fall football season with Caledonia-Mumford and Byron-Bergen Central Schools,” wrote Holly.
The Le Roy superintendent added that there would not be a vote conducted to reach a final decision at the district’s upcoming meeting on Feb. 28, 2023, which certainly would have been the case had the district decided to move forward with the process.
Holly elaborated upon the district’s rationale, including:
1. With the projected roster numbers for the Fall 2023 season, Le Roy CSD can run three levels of 11-man football (modified, JV and varsity). With that being said, we feel that a merger, as outlined in the Section V Combined Teams Application, does not meet the current rationale/criteria for Le Roy CSD.
2. The current merger model in regards to percentages for Classes C (40%) and D (30%) sunsets next year. With no committee recommendation or decision yet from NYSPHSAA on what model may be adopted, it makes sense to wait for this decision to better understand the placement (classification) of merged schools in the future.
3. The feedback from Le Roy student-athletes and parents was overwhelming against a merger.
Reading between the lines, it does not appear as if the school has completely closed the door on revisiting a potential merger with C-M/B-B down the road.
“Most mergers often occur when there are limited or no other options for a school to keep programming,” wrote Holly. “In these scenarios, merging becomes a viable option for communities because the alternative would mean not having a program.”
Holly divulged many of the common questions raised by concerned parents or student-athletes throughout the process:
• How will this merger impact my playing time?
• Why are we merging when we already have three levels of (modified, JV and V) football?
• For a rural school, what is an appropriate roster size for football?
• Is this merger about trying to gain a competitive advantage?
• What about Senior Night? Homecoming?
• How will a merger impact the budget?
• Who will be coaching?
• What is the future of Class C and D football?
• After the fall 2023 football season, what will the NYSPHSAA recommendation be for combined teams/mergers? Will it follow the current model for enrollment/BEDS in Class C (at 40%) and Class D (at 30%)?
For those searching for answers to those questions, Holly points to the Section V Combined Teams Application as a valuable resource that clarifies many of the issues raised by student-athletes and parents. The application explains that, when districts decide to merge athletics programs, there are three primary areas of concern including:
• Help to grow an existing program.
• Help a program that is in danger of being dropped.
• Help provide opportunities for athletes whose schools do not offer a program.
At this point, the Le Roy administration does not believe their program meets the criteria. Accompanied by the overwhelming feedback received by parents and student-athletes, the decision, at least at this time, appears as if it was an obvious and easy one to make.
However, I wouldn’t close the door on this situation just yet.
Call it a hunch.