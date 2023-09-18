LE ROY — The Oatkan Knights reached the end zone early and often against visiting Lyons/Sodus, walking away with a 36-16 win to improve to 3-0 on the season.
Tony Piazza ran like a man possessed for Le Roy, finishing with 20 carries for 152 yards rushing and a touchdown, while Jackson Fix also added a big night with 6 carries for 34 yards along with 4 receptions for 86 yards and 2 scores. Drew Strollo also found the end zone, finishing with 12 carries for 41 yards rushing and a touchdown. Quarterback Tommy Condidorio put forth a solid all-around effort, finishing 5 of 10 passing for 110 yards and a touchdown while also adding a rushing score.
The Knights’ defense was propelled by Piazza’s 8 tackles, while Fix recorded 4 tackles to go with a sack. Holden Sullivan recorded a couple of sacks to help the Oatkan Knights’ pass-rushing effort. Cal Koukides and Connor Hegeman each came away with interceptions for Le Roy.
Lyons/Sodus is 0-3.