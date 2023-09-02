LE ROY — Mike Humphrey picked up his first victory as head coach of the Le Roy Oatkan Knights football program on Friday night, as his team earned a significant 43-6 win over visiting Bath-Haverling to begin a new era at 1-0.
Jackson Fix scored a couple of touchdowns during a monster night, totaling 165 rushing yards on 15 carries, while Tony Piazza added a couple of TDs of his own, including a 41-yard scoring scamper. Piazza finished with 9 carries for 95 yards, while Jude Sherman got in on the action, capping the scoring with a 24-yard touchdown run.
The Oatkan Knights’ defense was powered by Connor Hegeman, who recorded 3 tackles to go with a 102-yard interception return for a touchdown. D.J. O’Geen finished with 9 tackles, while Holden Sullivan made 7 tackles for Le Roy.