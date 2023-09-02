LANCASTER — Medina began its season with a remarkable 63-0 win over St. Mary’s on Saturday afternoon.
Christian Moss recorded 131 rushing yards and a touchdown on 6 carries to power the Mustangs’ offense, while Brody Fry and Julian Woodworth each added a couple of touchdowns.
“It’s always exciting to get your first game of the season under your belt, especially when the kids play well,” said Medina head coach Eric Valley.
Four other Mustangs found the end zone, including Noah Cudzillo, Liam Castricone and Will Priest on the ground and Brian Fry finishing with a touchdown reception from Woodworth.
“A lot of kids got their first varsity action and we are please with the progress everyone is making,” added Valley.
Cudzillo also performed well defensively, finishing with 2 interceptions, while Kaedon Cleveland recorded a pick 6. Trevon Shine finished with 4 tackles.