GENESEO — In search of its third straight Class D championship, Oakfield-Alabama/Elba started the 2023 campaign strong with a 55-14 blowout win over Geneseo/Mt. Morris.
The Aggies mounted a 42-0 halftime lead and never looked back, with fourth-year quarterback Bodie Hyde recording 181 rushing yards and 4 touchdowns on just 10 carries to power the lopsided victory. Hyde also recorded 12 tackles, 5 of which came for a loss. Hyde exited before the opening kickoff of the second half.
“It was great to see this team come out of the gate and play a style of football that we felt they were capable of playing,” said O-A/E head coach Tyler Winter.
Avery Watterson recorded an impactful performance, carrying the ball 11 times for 90 rushing yards and adding an interception on defense. Shaun Alexander, Ronald Szpylman, Austin Pangrazio and Gavin Armbrewster also scored rushing touchdowns for O-A/E.
“We were physical, played well at the point of attack, and our guys executed at a level much greater than a typical group in a Week 0 game,” added the Aggies’ head coach.
The O-A/E defense was powered by Ashton Bezon, who recorded 12 tackles, 3 of which came for a loss, including a sack. Angelo Penna added 8 stops, 2 TFLs and a sack, while Pangrazio finished with 8 tackles, 2 of which came for a loss.
“We are very pleased with the victory, but this group is more excited that they can now dive into film and begin preparations for the next challenge that awaits them,” concluded Winter.