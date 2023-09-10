ELBA —Bodie Hyde recorded another big game for O-A/E, as the Aggies’ QB took 17 carries for 219 yards rushing and 3 touchdowns rushing, while also recording 8 tackles, 2 of which came for a loss during a 41-6 win over Pavilion/York on Saturday.
“Total team effort on all three sides of the ball from our squad today,” said O-A/E head coach Tyler Winter. “We were thankful Y/P presented moments of adversity throughout the game, as we are still looking to see what we are going to do as a team when those moments happen.”
Shaun Alexander aided O-A/E’s second straight winning effort to begin the season, recording 42 yards rushing on 5 carries, including a touchdown. Avery Watterson also recorded a fine performance, finishing with 102 yards rushing on 10 carries, including a touchdown, and an interception defensively.
The Aggies’ defense was powered by Ashton Bezon, who recorded 9 tackles, 4 of which came for a loss, while Angelo Penna finished with 7 tackles, 2 of which came for a loss. Austin Pangrazio finished with 6 tackles, 2 of which came for a loss.
York/Pavilion (1-1) was propelled by quarterback Parker Bonefede, who recorded a rushing touchdown, while the Golden Knights’ defense was paced by Ryan Brady, who recorded 8 tackles.
“Hats off to OAE, they earned the win today,” said Y/P head coach Kurt Schneider. “That’s another quality team they got over there. I am proud of the effort from our guys they battled for four quarters but we definitely made some mistakes out there that we need to address and to clean up. We will watch the tape and learn from those mistakes and be better for it moving forward.”
Oakfield-Alabama/Elba is 2-0.