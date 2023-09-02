SHORTSVILLE — Pembroke sparked its championship defense with a throttling 55-28 victory over host Red Jacket on Friday evening. Last year’s NYSPHSAA 8-man Football champs started their Week 1 win with a bang, scoring 21 points in the first quarter to set the tone for the 27-point blowout.
Tyson Totten ran like a man possessed for the Dragons, as the senior running back recorded a massive 414 rushing yards and 7 rushing touchdowns on just 20 carries. Pembroke’s other touchdown came from fullback Caleb Felski, who also added 9 tackles on defense. Totten was a stalwart defensively as well, recording 10 tackles and an interception.
Caleb Kimmel and Jayden Bridge each aided Pembroke’s defensive effort, totaling 7 tackles apiece.