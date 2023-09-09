PEMBROKE — After enjoying a dream 2022 season, Pembroke has picked up right where it left off with two straight victories to begin the ‘23 campaign, including Friday’s 58-22 win over Cal-Mum/Byron-Bergen.
The Dragons scored on their first eight possessions of the game, seizing a 56-14 lead at halftime from which they never looked back. Behind the blocking of Ben Steinberg, Jayden Mast, Jayden Bridge, Madden Perry, J.J. Gabbey, Octavius Martin and Caleb Felski, Pembroke RB Tyron Totten recorded 330 rushing yards and 5 rushing touchdowns on 15 carries, all of which came during the first half. Felski scored a rushing touchdown from his fullback position, as did quarterback Vijay Dhanda. Caleb Kimmel also reached the end zone, returning a kickoff 70 yards for a touchdown while also recording a safety on defense.
Pembroke’s defensive effort was powered by Hayden Williams, who recorded a team-high 10 tackles, while Perry, Kimmel and Landon Suro added 7 tackles apiece. Sean Pustulka recorded an interception and finished the game perfect on his 8 extra-point attempts.