PERRY — Le Roy began the Mike Humphrey era at 2-0, outlasting Letchworth/Perry/Warsaw 12-7 on Saturday night. Drew Strollo’s 5-yard touchdown run with 4:48 remaining in the fourth quarter regained the lead for the Oatkan Knights, who turned to their defense to close the door on the Week 2 win.
Strollo finished with 58 yards rushing on 10 carries, while fellow running back Jackson Fix recorded a team-high 85 yards rushing on 12 totes. Quarterback Tommy Condidorio found Cal Koukides for a 36-yard touchdown pass midway through the first quarter to provide the Oatkan Knights with the first lead of the game before L/P/W answered back in the third quarter, when quarterback Bryce Tallman’s 60-yard touchdown pass to Jordan Brown helped push the Dawgs (0-2) out in front at 7-6, as Tallman’s subsequent PAT was successful.
The Knights’ defense performed well for a second consecutive week, with Tony Piazza leading the way with 9 tackles, while D.J. O’Geen recorded 8 tackles and a sack. Strollo finished with 7 tackles and 2 sacks, while Holden Sullivan and Jack Egeling also recorded sacks.
Tallman paced the L/P/W offense, finishing 11 for 14 for 126 yards and a touchdown. Brown recorded 2 receptions for 61 yards and the score. Defensively, Bailey Schell recorded 6 tackles, 2 of which came for a loss, to go with an interception.
AVON 41, NOTRE DAME 12
Coming off of a low-scoring defeat at the hands of Canisteo-Greenwood in Week 1, Avon was in search of its first win of the season as it made the trip to Batavia to take on the Fighting Irish on Saturday. The Braves got going early and carried their momentum throughout what developed into a 29-point blowout victory over Notre Dame.
Quarterback Chris Thompson ran like a man possessed for Avon, recording 136 yards rushing on just 9 carries, including 3 touchdowns rushing and an interception her returned for a touchdown defensively.
“Always good to get a win after a Week 1 loss,” said Avon head coach Andy Englert. “We are young and will only get better as time goes. Very proud of the team today.”
In a sloppy game that featured an abundance of penalties and rain on and off throughout, Avon RB Wesley Farley helped propel the Braves’ offense, finishing with 107 yards rushing on 19 carries, including 2 touchdowns rushing. Farley also helped power Avon’s defensive effort, finishing with 10 tackles, while Thompson recorded 8 stops, 4 of which came for a loss.
Jay Antinore finished 7 for 19 for 111 yards and a touchdown he threw to wide receiver Jaden Sherwood. Notre Dame’s other touchdown came on an interception returned for a touchdown from Ryan Fitzpatrick.
Notre Dame is 0-2.
OAKFIELD-ALABAMA/ELBA 41, YORK/PAVILION 6
Bodie Hyde recorded another big game for O-A/E, as the Aggies’ QB took 17 carries for 219 yards rushing and 3 touchdowns rushing, while also recording 8 tackles, 2 of which came for a loss. Shaun Alexander aided O-A/E’s second straight winning effort to begin the season, recording 42 yards rushing on 5 carries, including a touchdown. Avery Watterson also recorded a fine performance, finishing with 102 yards rushing on 10 carries, including a touchdown, and an interception defensively.
“Total team effort on all three sides of the ball from our squad today,” said O-A/E head coach Tyler Winter. “We were thankful Y/P presented moments of adversity throughout the game, as we are still looking to see what we are going to do as a team when those moments happen.”
The Aggies’ defense was powered by Ashton Bezon, who recorded 9 tackles, 4 of which came for a loss, while Angelo Penna finished with 7 tackles, 2 of which came for a loss. Austin Pangrazio finished with 6 tackles, 2 of which came for a loss.
York/Pavilion (1-1) was propelled by quarterback Parker Bonefede, who recorded a rushing touchdown, while the Golden Knights’ defense was paced by Ryan Brady, who recorded 8 tackles.
“Hats off to OAE, they earned the win today,” said Y/P head coach Kurt Schneider. “That’s another quality team they got over there. I am proud of the effort from our guys they battled for four quarters but we definitely made some mistakes out there that we need to address and to clean up. We will watch the tape and learn from those mistakes and be better for it moving forward.”
DANSVILLE/WAYLAND-COHOCTON 3, VERTUS 0
Reid Martin split the uprights with 16 seconds remaining to give D/W-C the slim win. Brady Henchen recorded a 100-yard rushing game on 16 carries, while Elijah Bender performed well for the D/W-C defense, recording 9 tackles, 3 of which came for a loss. Caleb Knapp finished with 8 tackles for D/W-C, which is 1-0.
Vertus is 1-1.
ATTICA/ALEXANDER 28, LYONS/SODUS 6
Landyn Thomas carried the ball 13 times for 121 yards and 2 touchdowns, while Tyler Marino recorded 41 yards rushing and a touchdown on 10 totes. Clayton Bezon recorded 6 carries for 63 yards and a touchdown for A/A, which improved to 2-0. Defensively, Case Hill recorded a team-high 7 tackles, while Bezon finished with 6 tackles and a sack.
Lyons/Sodus is 0-2.
HORNELL 29, PENN YAN/DUNDEE 16
Game report was not submitted.