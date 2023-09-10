PERRY — Le Roy began the Mike Humphrey era at 2-0, outlasting Letchworth/Perry/Warsaw 12-7 on Saturday night. Drew Strollo’s 5-yard touchdown run with 4:48 remaining in the fourth quarter regained the lead for the Oatkan Knights, who turned to their defense to close the door on the Week 2 win.
Strollo finished with 58 yards rushing on 10 carries, while fellow running back Jackson Fix recorded a team-high 85 yards rushing on 12 totes. Quarterback Tommy Condidorio found Cal Koukides for a 36-yard touchdown pass midway through the first quarter to provide the Oatkan Knights with the first lead of the game before L/P/W answered back in the third quarter, when quarterback Bryce Tallman’s 60-yard touchdown pass to Jordan Brown helped push the Dawgs (0-2) out in front at 7-6, as Tallman’s subsequent PAT was successful.
The Knights’ defense performed well for a second consecutive week, with Tony Piazza leading the way with 9 tackles, while D.J. O’Geen recorded 8 tackles and a sack. Strollo finished with 7 tackles and 2 sacks, while Holden Sullivan and Jack Egeling also recorded sacks.
Tallman paced the L/P/W offense, finishing 11 for 14 for 126 yards and a touchdown. Brown recorded 2 receptions for 61 yards and the score. Defensively, Bailey Schell recorded 6 tackles, 2 of which came for a loss, to go with an interception.
DANSVILLE/WAYLAND-COHOCTON 3, VERTUS 0
Reid Martin split the uprights with 16 seconds remaining to give D/W-C the slim win. Brady Henchen recorded a 100-yard rushing game on 16 carries, while Elijah Bender performed well for the D/W-C defense, recording 9 tackles, 3 of which came for a loss. Caleb Knapp finished with 8 tackles for D/W-C, which is 1-0.
Vertus is 1-1.
ATTICA/ALEXANDER 28, LYONS/SODUS 6
Landyn Thomas carried the ball 13 times for 121 yards and 2 touchdowns, while Tyler Marino recorded 41 yards rushing and a touchdown on 10 totes. Clayton Bezon recorded 6 carries for 63 yards and a touchdown for A/A, which improved to 2-0. Defensively, Case Hill recorded a team-high 7 tackles, while Bezon finished with 6 tackles and a sack.
Lyons/Sodus is 0-2.
HORNELL 29, PENN YAN/DUNDEE 16
Game report was not submitted.