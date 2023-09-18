ATTICA — Attica/Alexander stormed back to beat East Rochester/Gananda on Friday night, as Landyn Thomas’ 6-yard touchdown run with 1:24 remaining in the fourth quarter proved to be the difference, helping the Blue Devils improve to 3-0.
Thomas finished with 89 yards rushing and 2 touchdowns on 17 carries, while Tyler Marino also recorded a solid performance, finishing with a 16-yard touchdown run. Attica/Alexander quarterback Braden Allein complete 9 of 13 passes for 107 yards, while Trent Woods recorded 4 receptions for 54 yards and Clayton Bezon finished with 4 receptions for 50 yards.
Attica/Alexander’s defensive effort was powered by Case Holl, who recorded 8 tackles and came away with an interception.
East Rochester/Gananda is 2-1.
LETCHWORTH/PERRY/WARSAW 36, LIVONIA 15
Letchworth/Perry/Warsaw made the trip out to Livonia on Friday night and came away with a win behind a 2-touchdown day from quarterback Bryce Tallman. Tallman finished the win with 170 yards passing on 7 completions, including a couple of touchdown strikes.
Noah Leitten added a big day both catching and running the football, helping seal the game with a 70-yard touchdown run and adding 3 receptions for 114 yards. He also recorded 9 tackles defensively. Andrew Kelly also helped pace the L/P/W defense, while Jordan Brown recorded 5 tackles.
L/P/W is 1-2, as is Livonia.
MEDINA 41, CLEVELAND HILL 0
Christian Moss put forth a herculean effort in the running game, finishing with 20 carries for 164 yards rushing and 2 touchdowns, while Julian Woodworth followed suit, taking 12 carries for 150 yards rushing and 4 touchdowns.
Defensively, Brody Fry recorded 5 tackles, 1 of which came for a loss.
Medina is 3-0.
CANISTEO-GREENWOOD 25, NOTRE DAME 14
In a game that was played at Genesee Community College, Notre Dame was limited to 177 yards of total offense as they fell to the visiting Redskins.
Irish quarterback Jay Antinore finished 12 of 20 passing for 134 yards and 2 touchdowns, one to Jaden Sherwood and the other to Ryan Fitzpatrick. Gabe Castro performed well for the Notre Dame defense, recording a team-high 9 tackles.
Notre Dame is now 0-3.
PENN YAN 27, BATH-HAVERLING 26
Bath-Haverling went for the win on a two-point conversion attempt with 2 minutes remaining, but the Penn Yan defense held firm to help preserve the win.
Bath-Haverling’s Gage Thomas finished 4 of 8 passing for 106 yards, including a 91-yard touchdown pass to Ezra Hoad. Hoad also added a kickoff return touchdown. Defensively, Gavin Price led the way with 12 tackles, 3 of which came for a loss, along with 2 interceptions and a fumble recovery.
Bath-Haverling is 0-3.
GENEVA 16, DANSVILLE/WAYLAND-COHOCTON 0
Dansville/Way-Coh put forth a solid defensive effort but couldn’t find the end zone. Brady Henchen took 7 carries for 26 yards, while Zaiden Vandurme-Blackmon recorded 3 carries for 15 yards. Elijah Bender finished with 7 tackles and a sack to help power the D/W-C defense.
“The team really put a tremendous effort into the game tonight and we are proud of their ability to overcome adversity with the amount of significant injuries as of late,” said D/W-C head coach Chad Pieri. “Despite turning over the ball four times, and twice inside our own 20 yard line, the defense held their ground tonight causing 4 turnovers against a dynamic Geneva offense that averaged 40 points/game. In addition, the defensive unit kept Geneva to 3.4 yards a carry on the ground, and limited big plays. Despite the 16-0 loss there are a lot of positives to take away from the game and to build upon. We look to build upon those positives this week with a big game versus Rochester Prep.”
Dansville/Wayland-Cohocton is 1-1.