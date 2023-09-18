AVON — Playing without star quarterback Bodie Hyde, who was lost for the season last week due to a knee injury, the Oakfield-Alabama/Aggies struggled to get things going against a talented Avon team, ending the Aggies’ streak of 26 straight regular-season wins. The Braves’ 13-6 victory was powered by a fierce defensive effort which was propelled by Wesley Farley, who finished with 10 tackles, 2 of which came for a loss, and a sack.
“Typical Small town football games that came down to the end,” said Avon head coach Andy Englert. “I was very proud and happy the way this kids played today.”
Quarterback Chris Thompson carried the day for Avon offensively, recording 13 carries for 119 yards rushing and a touchdown, while adding 83 yards and a touchdown on 6 of 19 passing. He also threw an interception.
“Great win for the program,” added Englert. “Also, I Wanted to add how much respect we have for Bodie Hyde, I felt really bad for his injury. He is such a great kid and such a great leader for that program.”
In Hyde’s stead, Oakfield-Alabama/Elba turned to Gavin Armbrewster to lead the offense from under center, with the youngster finishing with 112 yards and a touchdown on 4 of 9 passing while adding 37 yards rushing on 12 carries. Shaun Alexander caught the touchdown pass for O-A/E and added 8 carries for 33 yards rushing. Avery Watterson chipped in as well, finishing with 68 yards rushing.
“Avon played a much cleaner game than us today,” said O-A/E head coach Tyler Winter. “When you have multiple uncharacteristic mistakes, it’s tough to rally against teams like them. This will serve as a good learning experience for us down the road, as we still have not scratched the surface of our potential. Plenty of ball left.”
Oakfield-Alabama/Elba’s defense performed admirably, with linebacker Ashton Bezon finishing with 11 tackles, 1 of which came for a loss, and a sack, but Avon was just a bit better. Aiding the Braves’ stellar defensive effort was defensive end Travis Hollada, who finished with 8 tackles and a sack, while linebacker Remy Greenwood recorded an interception to go with 7 tackles, 1 of which came for a loss.
Avon is now 2-1, as is O-A/E.