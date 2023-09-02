YORK — First-year quarterback Parker Bonefede connected with wide receiver Joe Bauer with 36 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter to help York/Pavilion earn a 20-12 win over Notre Dame on Friday night. The Golden Knights absorbed a slow start, storming back from a 12-0 halftime deficit, capping the comeback with a 60-yard scoring strike from Bonefede to Bauer which sealed an eight-point opening day victory over the Irish.
“It was a great win for the team and program,” said Y/P head coach Kurt Schneider. “I am really proud of the boys for their resilience. We talked at the half about getting back to the basics and came out and played a great 24 minutes to rally for the win against a very good ND team.”
The Golden Knights aided ND’s hot start, with Bonefede gifting the Irish an early pick 6 before settling in and recording a solid performance in his first appearance as the team’s signal caller. Bonefede accounted for two of the Knights’ three scores, finishing with 7 carries for 55 yards and a touchdown, while adding 9 completions on 19 attempts, totaling 139 passing yards to go with a TD and 2 interceptions. Carl Szczech also performed well for Y/P, recording 61 rushing yards and a TD on 18 carries. Bauer finished with a team-high 4 receptions, totaling 91 receiving yards to go with his game-winning score.
York/Pavilion blanked Notre Dame in the second half behind a steady effort from both Ryan Brady and Liam Ezard, as the duo combined for 15 tackles, while Brady came away with an interception.
“Shout out to Ryan Brady who had a huge interception at the end of the game and helped set up the win,” added Schneider. “Making his first start at the varsity level, Parker really settled down and played a great second half. While we will enjoy this win, it’s back to the grind for next week.”