YORK — The Valley Ball belongs to York/Pavilion.
The Golden Knights took down rival Geneseo/Mt. Morris, 41-14, securing the rivalry win behind a solid performance from quarterback Parker Bonafede. Bonafede accounted for 4 total touchdowns in the win, finishing with 3 passing scores and a rushing score to go with 43 yards rushing on 5 carries and 197 yards on 9 of 16 passing. He also threw an interception.
“A good win for the program and the community, it’s always nice to win the Valley Ball,” said York/Pavilion head coach Kurt Schneider. “I am really happy for the team and especially our seniors. That is a very well-coached Geneseo team that is on the way up.”
Bonafede’s longest completion of the night found Joe Bauer for a 65-yard touchdown, while the Knights’ QB also fired strikes of 20, 30 and 44 yards. Jake Pangrazio was the team’s leading receiver, finishing with 3 receptions for 93 yards and a couple of scores. Liam Ezard and Carl Szczech scored the other TDs for Y/P.
“This will be a difficult game the next time around. We had a really good week of practice and our guys came out and played really well tonight,” added Schneider. “Our seniors Jake, Joe and Tyler Brady all played really well. The line did what they needed to upfront with Joe Munoz, Austin Cummings Brennan Royce and the rest rest of the boys making room for Parker who continues to get better each week. We will enjoy the win and get back after it next week.”
Defensively, the Golden Knights were powered by a 10-tackle effort from Brady.
York/Pavilion is 2-1, while Geneseo/Mt. Morris is 0-3.