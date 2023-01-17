BATAVIA — The familiar No. 42 is back on the basketball court at Notre Dame this winter and the girl that’s wearing it, Fighting Irish senior Amelia McCulley, is back doing her thing on the hardwood and it looks as though she hasn’t missed a beat. However, it wasn’t an easy road to get here.
McCulley, following in the lines of her father, Tom, brother Colin and numerous cousins to wear the number, tore her anterior cruciate ligament prior to her junior season, which could have derailed what was already becoming a stellar career. But the dynamic guard wasn’t going to let that happen and she was determined to get back on the floor where she belonged. And now she is playing better than ever.
“At first it was really difficult, actually,” Amelia McCulley said of coming back from the injury. “I didn’t really want to get in the weight room, I didn’t want to do that work. But as the weeks went on I was like ‘OK, it’s either I’m going to feel like this the rest of the time or I’m going to do something about it.’ Actually during a summer league game I shot terribly and did really bad and I talked to my uncle (John), we were playing Batavia at the time, so I said to him ‘listen, I need to get shooting, I need to get into the weight room’ and he actually helped me a lot. We were in the gym three times a week every week over the summer. Then I started to get in the weight room more, now I continue in the weight room and now it’s just a matter of fact and I love it now.”
Through the first half of this season, McCulley is averaging 22.2 points, 4.8 rebounds, four steals and 2.1 assists per game as she has helped lead Notre Dame to a 9-1 start. The Fighting Irish have won seven straight games since their lone loss to the season — on Dec. 13 vs. Byron-Bergen — including a win in the annual Batavia Rotary Club Tournament.
For dad and coach, his daughter’s recovery has left him in awe, so to speak.
“It was kind of impressive, really. We’ve seen girls and guys who have had similar injuries and it’s hard to come back, some never fully come back, because it’s such a mental thing,” Coach McCulley said. “You can do it if you want to and like she said she didn’t want to do it because it’s painful. They really push you in physical therapy and it kind of scares kids and it’s easy to feel sorry for yourself. If you’re a competitor and you just want to grind it out. And it’s isolating, you’re away from the team, you feel distant and it’s up to the individual to show that they want to fight through it and she did. She was goal-driven.”
Following an impressive season in eighth-grade, McCulley came onto the scene in a big way as a freshman when she averaged 16.2 points per game to go with 61 rebounds, 52 steals and 48 assists helping to lead Notre Dame to an 18-2 regular season record.
As a sophomore — during the COVID-shortened season — she led the Genesee Region with 23 points per game to go with 73 rebounds 47 steals, 25 assists and 12 blocked shots, while her length and ability as a defending guard at the top of the key led a Notre Dame defense that allowed under 35 points per game. The Fighting Irish lost just twice that season, both times to five-time defending sectional champion Elba, while they would go on to win the Section V Class D1 title.
However, her junior season would never come to be. Not long after her brother, Colin, tore his own ACL, Amelia would do the same. And for Coach McCulley, it certainly created a level of adversity for his family and his team.
“It’s just part of life. As a coach you try to instill mental toughness and physical toughness,” Coach McCulley said. “When you have adversity like that you just have to fight through it and you just have to stay positive. It’s just a matter of fact. This is what we have in front of us right now and this is what we’ve got to do to get better. To Amelia and Colin’s credit, they listened to the doctors, they listened to the physical therapy and they really worked hard to get back. Amelia was a little different because she still had her senior year so we, kind of, slowed played it and made sure that knee was 100 percent.”
For the junior, just because she was dealing with the rehab and wasn’t able to get in the floor with her friends and teammates, that doesn’t mean she wasn’t there for the entire season.
McCulley watched as her team overcame an up-and-down start to the year to win 11 of 12 games in one stretch and come away with the Section V Class D1 title. Notre Dame would go on to top Andover/Whitesville in the Class D crossover before dropping a close one to perennial power Sherman in the Far West Regional final.
Having to watch her team win without her was absolutely a motivating factor for Amelia McCulley to get back to the hardwood as soon as possible.
“One hundred percent,” she said “I was cheering on my team on the bench and it was great but in those moments I knew I really wanted to be out there. Last year I thought about it and I said ‘this injury was meant to happen.’ If I never had this injury I don’t know where I would be today. I’m in the weight room, just working on basketball every day, every chance that I get. If I didn’t have that injury I don’t know if I’d have that mentality today.”
For her dad and coach, he didn’t expect anything less from his daughter and star player.
“She’s watching the game like I’m seeing the game. She knows the floor, she sees the game,” Coach McCulley said “She was always chirping in my ear here and there, getting excited for her teammates, everything you want to see on the sideline. She was into it just like she was out on the floor and fouled out. Through and through she’s a competitor and I never thought she would disengage. And it was good for me to look over and see her there and be a part of it. Obviously being a coach and a dad there’s a lot of things racing through your mind and you’ve got to hold it together for everyone. She was a nice little assistant last year for me.”
Fast forward to this season, and Amelia McCulley has forever etched herself in the record books at Notre Dame.
Despite missing her entire junior season and only getting a half-season as a sophomore due to the condensed COVID schedule, McCulley reached the 1,000-point plateau for her career in a comeback win over rival Elba, just seven games into her final season.
“I’m not quite sure I’ve seen that before, to come back and be as productive,” Tom McCulley said. “She started out in eighth grade and she was a skinny little frail thing out there, and I think teams underestimated her a little bit because she was very skilled for her age. She snuck up on people the first year. She started to come into her own, she had a good freshman year and a great sophomore year, that was the COVID year, she’s just put a lot of time in. This didn’t just happen because her last name is McCulley, she put a lot of work into it. And that little family rivalry obviously doesn’t hurt. She put in a tremendous amount of work and you could see that while she was going through the injury. You could see the drive that she has to want to play. When you go through something like that you have to love it. She just wanted to play and she loves the game. She grounded it out and she got to 1,000 points.”
McCulley is the second member of her immediate family to have eclipsed the 1,000-point mark for her career, with her father also reaching the milestone during his playing days in the early 1990s. McCulley’s cousins, Callie McCulley and Tim McCulley, and their father, Mike, also scored 1,000 points as basketball players at Notre Dame High School. Madison McCulley, another of Amelia’s cousins, scored 1,000 points as a Batavia High School athlete just a few years ago.
Needless to say the name McCulley has some weight when it comes to local high school basketball. But Amelia McCulley hasn’t seen it as pressure to live up to the rest of her family.
“I would say it’s more competition and it drives you more to do good,” she said. “You have all those amazing people in my family and I want to be that good and I want what they had. They really have pushed me.”
Not to mention the obvious pressure of having to play for her father. However, the McCulley duo has handled it well along the way, as when they are on the floor they are coach-player, not father-daughter.
“That’s the way that you establish trust among the team,” Coach McCulley said. “You’re just another player, you may be my daughter but you’ve got a job to do out there. Sometimes I may go a little bit overboard because she is my daughter. And it may be a little bit unfair to the player but sometimes they have to set the tone and be the example. We talk about basketball all the time, it’s a part of our life. That’s what led me to coaching.”
“I’ve been used to it my whole life,” Amelia McCulley added. “It’s always been him and even my uncles coached me, so in our family basketball is the prime thing. We talk about basketball all the time, it’s what drives us. So him being my coach it’s just normal for me. When I’m out there I don’t think of him as dad, it’s Coach in the moment. It’s coach and basketball.”
Also a two-time Genesee Region League volleyball all-star middle hitter, as a senior Amelia McCulley was named to the All-Tournament Teams at the Byron-Bergen and H-A-C Tournaments and was named a sectional tournament all-star, while she finished with 176 kills, 71 blocks, 45 aces and 42 digs while helping lead the Fighting Irish to the Section V Class D3 title.
With a game at home against Kendall on Tuesday night, the Notre Dame girls hoops team officially started the second half of it’s season and the schedule down the stretch won’t be easy.
The Fighting Irish will have games with Class B2 Williamson/Marion, Class B1 and undefeated Waterloo, CG Finney, Elba and Byron-Bergen to close out the regular season.
“We started off well and we’re just trying to maintain that momentum,” Tom McCulley said. “Hopefully we’ll get the senior leadership that you need down the stretch. I’m a big motivation guy and I keep trying to remind them that it’s six or seven weeks and it’s over. That’s the reality of it. Of the ten years that we put in together, it’s going to be done in six, seven or eight weeks. Every year it’s that last year with that specific group. This team will never be together again. You just want them to embrace that and understand it. And you always went to go out giving it your best shot, win, lose or draw.”
For Amelia, the goals for the rest of the season — which, of course, include winning a sectional title — are rather simple.
“I just want to continue that, build chemistry, have the ball movement, I just want to be a team as anyone would,” she said. “I don’t want people to be like ‘that person is good or that person is good.’ I want them to be like ‘that’s a really good team.’ That’s the goal moving forward.