BATAVIA — The familiar No. 42 is back on the basketball court at Notre Dame this winter and the girl that’s wearing it, Fighting Irish senior Amelia McCulley, is back doing her thing on the hardwood and it looks as though she hasn’t missed a beat. However, it wasn’t an easy road to get here.

McCulley, following in the lines of her father, Tom, brother Colin and numerous cousins to wear the number, tore her anterior cruciate ligament prior to her junior season, which could have derailed what was already becoming a stellar career. But the dynamic guard wasn’t going to let that happen and she was determined to get back on the floor where she belonged. And now she is playing better than ever.

