AVON — Already in her fifth and final high school season, it seems as though Avon senior Sarina McDowell just burst onto the hardwood scene yesterday.

A key member of Avon’s sectional title team as an eighth-grader, McDowell has been the face of the Lady Braves basketball team for nearly half a decade. She has seen the highs and battled the adversity, but through it all she has continued to prove to be one of the best players in the Livingston Conference, as well as one of the top players in Avon history.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags