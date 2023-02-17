AVON — Already in her fifth and final high school season, it seems as though Avon senior Sarina McDowell just burst onto the hardwood scene yesterday.
A key member of Avon’s sectional title team as an eighth-grader, McDowell has been the face of the Lady Braves basketball team for nearly half a decade. She has seen the highs and battled the adversity, but through it all she has continued to prove to be one of the best players in the Livingston Conference, as well as one of the top players in Avon history.
“I am very lucky to be able to join a team with such a rich history,” said Avon head coach Kevin Greenway, who is in just his second season as the Braves head coach. “Coach (Pete) Leone and Manning before me built something special in not only the program but in Sarina as well. They were the key in building the foundation of her game. I get to add the polish before she moves on to the next level. Every year players and roles change on a team. Watching Sarina grow in her skill set as a player but also as a leader has been special to watch. She is developing a mindset that will carry over not only to the collegiate basketball ranks but also in life.”
This season, McDowell has absolutely cemented herself in the lore of Avon basketball for many years to come.
This winter the star forward has put her name at the top of the record books in numerous categories in Lady Braves history. As of Tuesday, McDowell is the program’s all-time leading scorer with 1,403 points, while she also holds the Avon record for most rebounds in a career with 1,007 and blocks in a career with 189. Meanwhile, she also has over 200 career steals, which will likely land her at No. 5 all-time in Avon history by season’s end.
And in a way, for McDowell, it all seems like it started yesterday, While in other ways it feels as though it was a lifetime ago.
“It honestly feels like an eternity ago that I was playing with the original team when thinking about everything that had changed between then and now, but the amazing memories still feel like it all happened yesterday,” McDowell said. “As an eighth grader I always thought about how long I had until I would finally be a senior, but now here I am.”
Like many other players who have reached history marks for the careers the last two seasons, McDowell has had to work a little harder at getting there. She was one of a plethora of players who missed nearly half of a season due to the shortened COVID-19 year, while as a junior she missed nearly the first half of the campaign with an injury.
Thus, what she has done, has been all that much more special for Greenway to see.
“It is beyond impressive,” Coach Greenway said. “When you consider the fact that the shortened COVID year took almost half of a season away and an injury added another eight games off the court. With Sarina’s determination and skill set, she has managed to break three major school records even with those roadblocks in her way. The records she will set when the season ends will stand for a while. It goes to show how special of a player she truly is.”
After missing her team’s first eight games last year due to an injury she suffered during her sophomore season, McDowell stormed back with a vengeance, scoring 18 points per game over her team’s final 13 matchups to help lead Avon back from a 1-7 start to the ‘21-’22 campaign. McDowell averaged over 13 points per game for the third straight season, including her sophomore year when she poured in an astounding 21.9 points per contest before her season was cut short. From 1-7, McDowell helped lead the Braves to a 12-9 overall record last winter.
McDowell is just the second 1,000-point scorer in Avon girls basketball history, joining former teammate Keni Read, who finished her career as the program’s all-time leading scorer with 1,123 points.
“I have always had a problem with getting too much into my own head during games where it would affect how I was playing and I remember always looking up to Keni Read and wondering how she stayed so focused and calm even during the toughest games,” McDowell said. “It seemed that nothing could ever phase her even if she was being face guarded and that is what I have always been working towards.”
Meanwhile, throughout her first three years at the varsity level, she helped Avon win three divisional titles and reach three sectional title games — including winning the one block, with McDowell finishing as tournament MVP during what was her eighth-grade season.
Both Greenway and former Coach Leone know what has been the driving factor to get McDowell to where she is now, as well as what she has meant to the program as a whole.
“Sarina has a great work ethic and it shows with all of the AAU games she has played on top of her regular seasons and in practice,” McDowell said. “She has traveled quite a bit out of New York for her senior year playing all summer at various tournaments. In the gym she is focussed on continuing to improve her game. As defenses continue to key on the best player on the court, Sarina has had to learn new ways to get to the basket, be a constant threat on offense, and contribute to her team. Talent can only bring you so far and Sarina has the mindset that there is always more that she can improve on.”
“I was blessed to coach many talented athletes in the 26 years I coached Avon’s varsity, but I believe Sarina is among a select few that may have the potential to play at a Division I level,” added Leone last year after she eclipsed the 1,000-point plateau for her career. “Her combination of size, skill and athleticism is not seen often at the small school level. I’m very grateful for what Sarina has meant for the Avon Central program.”
This season, McDowell is averaging an impressive double-double with 19.1 points and 10.6 rebounds per game, while she has added three steals, 2.4 blocks and 1.8 assists per night.
Heading into a regular-season ending game against York on Tuesday night, McDowell had helped lead Avon to six straight wins, while the Lady Braves were sitting at 13-6, while they were ninth in the Class C2 standings in what should be an impressive bracket with a whopping 11 teams with at least 12 wins on the season.
“Sarina is the type of player that not only do you build a program around but also can see the value in supporting the next generation of players,” Greenway said. “She truly is a team player. She wants to see others succeed and continues to put them in spots to shine. Whether it be a set up pass on the court, sticking behind them when they may not be playing well or congratulating them and celebrating their successes. The other players see her talent but she remains humble. She has a way of making the others see her as just another teammate. She is setting the tone of expectation for the future players that wear the green and white.”
After a career filled with highlights, records and titles, there have been many things that McDowell has been able to accomplish. However, some will continue to stick out more than others as time goes by.
“My greatest basketball memory to this day was winning sectionals my eighth grade year,” she said. “We came in as the underdogs and had an unbelievable game against a veteran team, being a part of that team and getting named MVP of the game was an incredible feeling. We were all on top of the world that day. Becoming Avon’s highest scorer was pretty cool too, but I couldn’t have done that without my teammates.”
Also a talented soccer player and track and field athlete, the three-sport standout is now set on the next phase of her basketball career, where she will play at Nazareth College and head coach Kelly Dunne-Romig, who is currently in her eighth season at the highly successful program.
“Next year I will be attending Nazareth and playing women’s basketball for the wonderful Coach Dunne, I am very much looking forward to it,” McDowell said. “I am prepared to work. I realize collegiate basketball will be a whole step up from high school basketball, but I am definitely ready to take on the challenge.”
For Greenway, though he is hoping to extend McDowell’s high school career just a bit longer, he knows that the future is very bright no matter what she decides to do,
“On the court and off the court, Sarina will do great things,” Greenway said. “When she is passionate about what she is doing there is no stopping her. She is driven on the court and in the classroom. Heading to Nazareth is a great spot for her under a great coaching staff. She will continue to grow at the next level surrounded by like-minded people. She is ready to accept that challenge and I look forward to seeing her shine in the collegiate ranks. Wherever she eventually lands in life she will leave an impression.”