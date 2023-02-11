Sarina McDowell

Sarina McDowell secured her 1,000th career rebound during a win over Le Roy on Friday.

Lindsey Meys/File Photo

AVON — Avon senior Sarina McDowell has enjoyed quite the career in Braves green and white. After eclipsing the 1,000-point mark for her career a year ago, McDowell now finds herself breathing even more rarified air, now having eclipsed the 1,000-rebound milestone for her career in Avon’s 55-39 win over Le Roy on Friday night.

In the win over the Knights, McDowell scored a game-high 23 points and secured 11 rebounds, placing her career total at 1,005 boards.

