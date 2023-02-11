AVON — Avon senior Sarina McDowell has enjoyed quite the career in Braves green and white. After eclipsing the 1,000-point mark for her career a year ago, McDowell now finds herself breathing even more rarified air, now having eclipsed the 1,000-rebound milestone for her career in Avon’s 55-39 win over Le Roy on Friday night.
In the win over the Knights, McDowell scored a game-high 23 points and secured 11 rebounds, placing her career total at 1,005 boards.
Avon fell behind 12-7 after the first quarter of Friday’s win, but used a 20-point second quarter to take a three-point lead into halftime. The Braves then put forth a strong second half to secure the double-digit win. Kennedy Fries added 14 points, including four 3-pointers, for Avon, while Maggie Vanderbilt poured in eight points.
Abby Allen scored 14 points to pace Le Roy, while Lindsey Steffinella added 10 points and grabbed nine rebounds for the Knights (9-10).
York: Meredith Holland (16 points, 12 rebounds); Rylee Cuozzo (12 points, eight rebounds); Alaina Englert (10 points); Tessa Rodwell (Eight points, 10 rebounds, seven assists, two blocks)
Warsaw: Abby Laubenheimer (10 points)
GENESEO 49, LETCHWORTH 45
Geneseo: Morgan Wolcott (16 points); Mary Claire Rollins (16 points)
Letchworth: Alyssa Milillo (20 points); Hana Gill (12 points); Morgan Brace (Eight points, 10 rebounds)
LIVONIA 54, BATH-HAVERLING 49
Livonia: Kylie Buckley (26 points, eight rebounds, four assists, four blocks); Libby Kwak (15 points); Kierstin Einhible (13 points, four rebounds, three assists)
Hornell: No report submitted.
Dansville: Aynsley Belcher (19 points, 18 rebounds); Taylor Hamsher (10 points, six rebounds)
CAL-MUM 51, MT. MORRIS 30
Cal-Mum: Maddy DeVore (career-high 22 points, 15 rebounds); Marisa Roides (Six points, eight rebounds, four steals)
Mt. Morris: Denishka Valentin (12 points, four 3-pointers)
Pavilion: Lauren Kingsley (27 points, 16 rebounds); Karlee Zinkievich (20 points, six rebounds, five assists, five steals); Kylie Conway (11 points, seven steals)
Keshequa: Ava Thayer (11 points);
PERRY 44, WAYLAND-COHOCTON 32
Perry: Jaelyn Morris (24 points, three steals); Nellie Koronas (Eight points, 13 rebounds)
Way-Coh: No report submitted.
NOTRE DAME 49, BYRON-BERGEN 37
Notre Dame: Amelia McCulley (20 points, eight rebounds, four assists); Avelin Tomidy (15 points, seven rebounds, two assists); Nina Bartz (Eight points, five rebounds, two assists); Emma Sisson (Eight rebounds, five steals)
Byron-Bergen: No report submitted.
Coach’s quote: “We didn’t play a very smooth game but we were able to build a lead from the start and fight hard throughout to secure the victory. (Byron-Bergen head coach Rick Krzewinski) does a great job game planning and the Bees are always ready to play ND,” said Notre Dame head coach Tom McCulley.
OAKFIELD-ALABAMA 54, ATTICA 43
Oakfield-Alabama: Alea Groff (21 points, four assists, four steals); Caitlin Ryan (18 points, 10 rebounds, six steals); Makena Reding (10 points, four assists)
Attica: No report submitted.
ALEXANDER 57, PEMBROKE 40
Alexander: No report submitted.
Pembroke: Karli Houseknecht (16 points, five rebounds, four assists, four steals); Elle Peterson (13 points, seven rebounds, five blocks)
ELBA 52, WHEATLAND-CHILI 29
Elba: Sydney Reilly (22 points, eight rebounds); Mariah Ognibene (Nine points, 13 rebounds); Halie Scouten (Seven points, five rebounds, three blocks)
Wheatland-Chili: No report submitted.
