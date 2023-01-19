CALEDONIA — In a key Livingston Conference matchup on Wednesday night, the Caledonia-Mumford girls basketball team was able to outlast visiting Letchworth 37-36 in a back-and-forth contest.
Ava Amorese hit a big 3-pointer with two minutes left to give the Raiders a lead they would not relinquish for the rest of the game. Letchworth had taken a 35-34 lead on a post move bucket by Annika Milillo with 2:10 left to play before Amorese answered with the triple to give the Raiders a 37-35 lead. Letchworth made 1-of-2 free throws to cut the lead to 37-36 with just under a minute left in the game, while each team had several opportunities down the stretch but could not get a bucket.
Earlier, the Raiders jumped out to a two-point lead in the first quarter, led by Marisa Roides and Ava Amorese with Roides scoring six and Amorese five. Letchworth was led by Alyssa Milillo, who had five.
The game swung in favor of Letchworth in the second stanza as it outscored the Raiders 10-6 to lead 19-17 at the half. Alyssa Milillo continued with the hot hand adding six, while Maddy DeVore paced the Raiders with four.
The Raiders regained the lead in the third quarter as Amorese carried them with five more. The Raiders took a slim lead in the fourth as Gracie Boudreau hit a big 3-pointer only to see Milillo answer, leading to the back-and-forth play in the final minutes.
Amorese led Cal-Mum with 16 points, including four three-point baskets. Roides added nine points and DeVore added six points and nine boards in the win.
For Letchworth, Alyssa Milillo finished with 14 points but was held to zero in the fourth as the Raiders switched defenders and defenses to try and slow her down. Hanna Gill had six and Morgan Brace had five points for Letchworth.
“A great basketball game tonight that came down to the wire,” Letchworth head coach Chad DeRock said. “I’m proud of how the girls battled. We have had so many close games this year and unfortunately none of them have gone our way. But we continue to grind and look for ways to improve. One of our team goals is to continue to develop and sustain a strong mindset that we call ‘Warrior Mentality.’ The words of Winston Churchill have come to be our mantra: ‘success isn’t final, and failure isn’t fatal.’
Pavilion: Karlee Zinkievich (22 points, 10 steals); Lauren Kingsley (19 points, seven rebounds); Makayla Washburn (nine points); Ella Tillotson (seven points).
Le Roy: Maura Dambra (16 points, four 3-pointers); Kenna McKenzie (13 points).
HORNELL 77, WAYLAND-COHOCTON 31
Hornell: Jordyn Dyring (24 points); Maddie Moore (12 points, eight rebounds); Lilian Hoyt (11 points); Raegan Evingham (10 points); Parker Graham (six points, nine rebounds); Selena Maldonado (five points, seven assists).
Way-Co: Brooke Lander (18 points); Mackenzie Pickard (eight points).
Perry: Jaelyn Morris (17 points, five steals); Aurora Berry (eight points); Emma Darocha (seven points).
Warsaw: Abby Laubenheimer (eight points, four rebounds); Ellie Tangeman (eight points, three rebounds); Sophia Phillips (five points, six rebounds).
