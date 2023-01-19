Courtesy Cal-Mum Basketball Ava Amorese brings the ball up for the floor for Cal-Mum against Letchworth on Wednesday night.

CALEDONIA — In a key Livingston Conference matchup on Wednesday night, the Caledonia-Mumford girls basketball team was able to outlast visiting Letchworth 37-36 in a back-and-forth contest.

Ava Amorese hit a big 3-pointer with two minutes left to give the Raiders a lead they would not relinquish for the rest of the game. Letchworth had taken a 35-34 lead on a post move bucket by Annika Milillo with 2:10 left to play before Amorese answered with the triple to give the Raiders a 37-35 lead. Letchworth made 1-of-2 free throws to cut the lead to 37-36 with just under a minute left in the game, while each team had several opportunities down the stretch but could not get a bucket.

