The Elba girls picked up a big win over non-league foe Pavilion to extend their winning streak to four games. Alex Brasky/File photo

ELBA — Each winter sports season, when the calendar turns to the new year, you can expect one thing to be certain within the Genesee Region — the Elba Lancers girls’ basketball team will be playing its best basketball.

The faces change, but the success remains the same, as under second-year head coach Charlie Pangrazio, the Lancers are one win away from rising from the ashes and surpassing the .500 mark for the first time since mid-December. Through a six-game losing streak amid an insanely difficult schedule, Elba has continued to battle, taking on the identity of its gritty head coach. Coming off the extended skid that concluded with a defeat at the hands of league foe Alexander on Jan. 11, the Trojans first win over the Lancers in over 15 seasons, Elba has forged a four-game winning streak, the latest win coming over defending sectional champion Pavilion, 50-39 on Tuesday night.

