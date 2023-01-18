VICTOR — The Livonia girls basketball team has rocketed out to a 12-1 start to the season and a No. 10 ranking in the latest New York State Sportswriters Class B poll. But the Bulldogs haven’t done it by skating by with an easy schedule.
And that continued on Tuesday night.
Livonia got four players in double figures and was able to hold off Class AA Victor for a thrilling 50-49 victory.
With less than a minute to go, Kylie Buckley made a pair of free throws to give the Bulldogs a 50-44 lead but Victor wasn’t going to go away easy.
The Blue Devils scored on an easy bucket and then following a pair of missed Livonia free throws with under 20 seconds to play, Maia Pronti nailed a 3-pointer to close the gap to one. However, a long inbounds pass from Mary Kwak to Libby Kwak with 4.4 remaining allowed the Bulldogs to dribble out the clock.
Livonia has also beaten Class A Pittsford Sutherland and Class A Mercy this season, with its only setback a four-point loss to undefeated Waterloo.
Buckley once again led the way in the win with a double-double of 18 points and 13 rebounds, while Libby Kwak added 10 points and Mary Kwak chipped in with 10 points and seven rebounds.
“We knew our schedule was going to be tough this year so the girls made a real commitment in the offseason,” Livonia head coach Karen Schuster said. “Every girl on the team plays an important role in the success of our team.”
OAKFIELD-ALABAMA 44, BATAVIA 27
Oakfield-Alabama: Brooke Reding (12 points, seven steals, three assists); Caitlin Ryan (nine points, three assists); Alea Groff (seven points, three rebounds); Makena Reding (five points); Jess Sosnowski (four points); Allie Williams (four points, four rebounds).
Batavia: No report.
LYNDONVILLE 39, ATTICA 29
Lyndonville: Lorelei Dillenbeck (13 points, five rebounds); Addison Dillenbeck (11 points); Ashlee Stephens (six points, nine rebounds, five steals, four blocks); Haley Shafer (four points, six steals, five rebounds, five assists); Shelby Boring (five points).
Attica: No report.
ALEXANDER 36, BYRON-BERGEN 26
Alexander: Alyssa Kramer (17 points, eight rebounds); Melanie Pohl (four points, 10 rebounds).
Byron-Bergen: No report.
NOTRE DAME 59, KENDALL 15
Notre Dame: Amelia McCulley (33 points, 11 rebounds, six steals); Avelin Tomidy (10 points, seven rebounds); Emma Sisson (seven points, 11 steals, three rebounds); Nina Bartz (five points, nine rebounds).
Kendall: No report.
Coach’s Quote: “We played a very balanced game tonight. Our defense was very good and our offense was clicking. Our team chemistry is coming together and it is showing, especially on defense. Maggie Monachino, Nina Bartz and Avelin Tomidy are doing a great job communicating and moving around the basket,” Notre Dame head coach Tom McCulley.
ELBA 63, PEMBROKE 41
Elba: Sydney Reilly (26 points, five 3-pointers); Haile Scouten (13 points, six rebounds, five blocks); Lydia Ross (nine points, six steals); Kennedy Augello (eight points, five rebounds).
Pembroke: Isabel Breeden (20 points, three rebounds); Karli Houseknecht (nine points, four rebounds); Ellie Peterson (six points, four rebounds).
Coach’s Quote: “The offense is starting to gel and the girls are playing inspired basketball on the defensive end,” Elba head coach Charlie Pangrazio.