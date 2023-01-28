The Notre Dame girls took home the Batavia Rotary Club Tournament title for the second straight season. Provided

OAKFIELD — On a night when Oakfield-Alabama head coach Jeff Schlagenhauf was honored for eclipsing 400 career victories, rival Notre Dame entered the Hornets’ nest and disturbed the celebration, defeating host O-A, 47-41, behind the one-two punch of Amelia McCulley and Avelin Tomidy.

McCulley paced the Irish win with 18 points, seven revounds and four steals, while Tomidy contributed 14 points, six rebounds and two steals.

