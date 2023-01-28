OAKFIELD — On a night when Oakfield-Alabama head coach Jeff Schlagenhauf was honored for eclipsing 400 career victories, rival Notre Dame entered the Hornets’ nest and disturbed the celebration, defeating host O-A, 47-41, behind the one-two punch of Amelia McCulley and Avelin Tomidy.
McCulley paced the Irish win with 18 points, seven revounds and four steals, while Tomidy contributed 14 points, six rebounds and two steals.
“I’m very happy on how we responded in the second half. Oakfield came out with some intensity to start the game,” said Notre Dame head coach Tom McCulley. “It was a night honoring Coach Schlagenhauf’s 400 career wins and his team was ready to go. We started the second half with great energy and the girls really asserted themselves and gutted out a hard fought win. It was a good win against a good, very well-coached Oakfield team.”
Emma Sisson added eight points, six rebounds and four steals for ND, while Maggie Monachino chipped in six points and collecte four rebounds.
Oakfield-Alabama’s Alea Groff finished with 10 points and 12 rebounds.
ELBA, 47, ATTICA 31
Elba: Sydney Reilly (11 points, five rebounds, five assists); Halie Scouten (Eight points, 10 rebounds)
Attica: Madelyn Robinson (12 points, 15 rebounds); Bailey Nixon (11 points)
Coach’s quote: “After three games in four days, the girls started slow in the first half. We made a few adjustments in the second half and the defense took over for us. Attica played hard and made us earn this win tonight,” said Elba head coach Charlie Pangrazio.
BYRON-BERGEN 56, KENDALL 21
Byron-BergenL Dayanara Caballero (17 points); Ava Wagoner (10 points)
Kendall: Danielle Offhaus (Seven points)
Coach’s quote: “This win snapped a four-game losing streak. We had a big second half, scoring 38 points, including 24 in the third quarter. In the third quarter, we were four of five on threes. We have not shot the ball well the last 5 or 6 games, so hopefully tonight will get us going again. We go to Lyndonville on Tuesday,” said B-B head coach Rick Krzewinski.
LYNDONVILLE 42, HOLLEY 29
Lyndonville: Addison Dillenbeck (12 points, five rebounds); Lorelei Dillenbeck (14 points, seven rebounds, seven assists, four steals)
Holley: No report submitted.
CAL-MUM 50, YORK 46 - OT
Cal-Mum: Hazell Nickerson (26 points, 12 rebounds, six blocks, three assists); Marisa Roides (14 points, five rebounds)
York: Rylee Cuozzo (18 points, 12 rebounds, one steal, one block); Tessa Rodwell (10 points, seven rebounds, two assists, two steals)
Coach’s quote: We had a chance to win it in regulation with two seconds when a shot by Rylee Cuozzo just rimmed out. Hazell Nickerson drained a three with 20 seconds left in OT to give Cal-Mum the lead. It was a hard fought Livingston County match up. Both teams played hard and Cal-Mum hit big shots down the stretch,” said York head coach Kaitlin Kolb.
LETCHWORTH 49, PERRY 40
Letchworth: Alyssa Milillo (16 points); Annika Milillo (13 points, eight rebounds, two blocks); Morgan Brace (11 points, 10 rebounds, five steals, one block)
Perry: Emma DaRocha(Nine points, nine rebounds)
Coach’s quote: “After a tied first quarter, Perry took a five-point lead into the half. Alyssa scored five points points in the third and her sister, Annika, chipped in four. We rebounded great in the third and took the lead. Hana Gill was the maestro in the fourth with several key assists. Perry mounted a comeback in the fourth when Alyssa, Morgan and Annika all hit big shots. Brace was relentless on the floor tonight. This was a great team effort and I’m very proud of how all the girls contributed,” said Letchworth head coach Chad DeRock.
DANSVILLE 65, WAYLAND-COHOCTON 17
Dansville: Chelsie Tyler (22 points, eight rebounds, one assist, four steals, one block); Aynsley Belcher (14 points, 11 rebounds, one assist, one steal); Kali Meyer (11 points, two assists, four steals, one block)
Way-Coh: No report submitted.
PAVILION 58, WARSAW 24
Pavilion: Karlee Zinkievich (18 points, six rebounds); Lauren Kingsley (20 points, six rebounds)
Warsaw: Abby Laubenheimer (Eight points); Sophia Phillips (Eight points)
LE ROY 59, GREECE ARCADIA/OLYMPIA 57 - OT
Le Roy: Lindsey Steffenilla (16 points, seven rebounds); Kenna MacKenzie (11 points, four rebounds); Goose Dunn (Eight points, 11 rebounds)
Greece Arcadia/Olympia: No report submitted.