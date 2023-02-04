CORFU — On the court, Oakfield-Alabama proved victorious over host Pembroke on Friday night, 42-28. But off the court, both teams, the entire Genesee County community and all those who have battled, survived or succumbed to cancer were winners when the Dragons annual Shooting For A Cure! game was all said and done, as the event raised more than $25,000 for cancer reasearch to be conducted at Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center. The massive donation total raises the event’s lifetime total to over $250,000 raised, dating back to the inaugural ‘pink game’ in 2011.
Oakfield-Alabama controlled the action inside the gymnasium at Pembroke High School from start to finish, with the Dragons perhaps a bit weighed down by the pomp and circumstance surrounding such an incredible event. Caitlin Ryan recorded 16 points to lead all scorers while adding six rebounds and securing five steals for the Hornets. Izzy Breeden paced Pembroke with 11 points, four rebounds and two steals.