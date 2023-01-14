Oakfield-Alabama earned a comeback win over league foe Lyndonville on Friday night. Mark Gutman/Daily News

LYNDONVILLE — The Oakfield-Alabama girls’ basketball team went on the road and extended its winning streak to four games, ousting host Lyndonville, 49-40, behind a strong team effort. Six different players provided considerable contributions for the Hornets, who were paced by Caitlin Ryan’s 16 points. Alea Groff added 10 points in the win.

The Hornets outscored Lyndonville, 16-5, in the fourth quarter to come back and steal the nine-point win.

