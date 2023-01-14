LYNDONVILLE — The Oakfield-Alabama girls’ basketball team went on the road and extended its winning streak to four games, ousting host Lyndonville, 49-40, behind a strong team effort. Six different players provided considerable contributions for the Hornets, who were paced by Caitlin Ryan’s 16 points. Alea Groff added 10 points in the win.
The Hornets outscored Lyndonville, 16-5, in the fourth quarter to come back and steal the nine-point win.
Oakfield-Alabama was also powered by Brooke Reding, Piper Hyde, Emma Wray and MaKena Reding, who also found their way into the scoring column with regularity.
Lyndonville was paced by Addison Dillenbeck, who scored 18 points, doled out five assists, recorded five steals and finished with two blocks. Lorelei Dillenbeck scored nine points, grabbed nine rebounds, doled out five assists and recorded five steals and three blocks. Ashlee Stephens scored eight points, collected eight rebounds and blocked two shots for the Tigers (8-4).
Oakfield-Alabama is now 10-1.
WHEATLAND-CHILI 38, PEMBROKE 36
Wheatland-Chili: Lauren Nelson (14 points, 10 rebounds); Chyene Whitcomb (12 points, three steals); Vanessa Guerrero (Six points, five rebounds)
Pembroke: Olivia Breeden (14 points)
NOTRE DAME 48, ALEXANDER 28
Notre Dame: Amelia McCulley (27 points, four steals, three blocks); Avelin Tomidy (Eight points, 10 rebounds, four steals)
Alexander: No report submitted.
Coach’s quote: “We played excellent team defense tonight,” said Notre Dame head coach Tom McCulley. “Our girls did a good job closing out on their shooters and we moved very well on defense around the basket. Alexander does a great job of moving the ball and made us work hard both on defense and offense.”
Livonia: Kylie Buckley (22 points, nine rebounds); Libby Kwak (11 points); Mary Kwak (Five points, eight rebounds)
Dansville: Kali Meyer (Six points, six rebounds, one steal); Emma Allen (Six points, five rebounds)
York: Tessa Rodwell (24 points, seven rebounds, three steals); Riley Cuozzo (14 points, 16 rebounds); Merideth Holland (Seven points, 14 rebounds)
Mt. Morris: Denishka Valentin (13 points); Maria Cacares (11 points)
Avon: Sarina McDowell (18 points, 11 rebounds); Maria Geary (17 points)
Perry: Jaelyn Morris 15 points
Geneseo: Morgan Wolcott (21 points)l Mary Claire Rollins (11 points)
Le Roy: Lindsay Steffenilla (15 points); Abby Allen (Nine points)
