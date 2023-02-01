PAVILION — One of the most dominant players in Section V small-school girls basketball players for nearly the last half-decade, Pavilion senior forward Lauren Kingsley now has her future on the hardwood set out in front of her.
With the Golden Gophers still firmly in the mix for another sectional title, Kingsley last week signed her Letter of Intent to play next season at Division II Gannon University. Gannon is located in Erie, PA and the basketball program competes in the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC) conference.
“I chose Gannon because the coaches and players were very friendly and welcoming, I loved the location and it felt like home when I visited,” Kingsley said.
Heading into this season, her fifth on the varsity squad, Kingsley had already scored a Pavilion record 1,170 points, grabbed 792 rebounds and blocked 309 shots, while in 83 career games, she had averaged 14.1 points and nearly 10 rebounds per game since her eighth grade season.
This winter, Kingsley is within the Top 25 in Section V in scoring as she is averaging 17.9 points per game to go with 11.5 rebounds per night, 4.3 blocks, 2.7 steals and two assists per game. Kingsley has scored in double figures in every game this season, while she has also recorded 12 double-doubles. The Golden Gophers are currently 12-3 and sitting in the No. 3 spot in the Section V Class C2 standings.
For Kingsley, all of this success didn’t come overnight.
“I do think a lot of hard work went into it. I started playing in second grade when my sister was in mini hoops and my mom coached her team,” Kingsley said. “Then I played on my own mini hoops team from fourth to sixth grade, AAU since fifth grade and I do camps and open gyms during the summer to help improve my skills. AAU helped me get a ton of exposure to college coaches. It also gave me more competition and I was able to play with girls who had a different style of play.”
Kingsley has helped lead Pavilion to a pair of sectional titles over the past three seasons, while she was the Class C2 Tournament MVP following the win last winter. Along with the two championships, Kingsley has helped lead the Gophers to an impressive 58-18 record over the past four campaigns.
“The Pavilion community has been so supportive of my teammates and I, Pavilion will always be my home,” Kingsley said. “Without my coaches and teammates I would not be the player I am today. My teachers have been great role models and have helped me become a better person. I will forever be grateful for everything my teammates and I have accomplished through the years and I will always cherish the memories we have made.”
A three-sport star who plays volleyball and softball, Kingsley was also a key figure on the recent dominant run of the Golden Gophers volleyball teams. Kingsley put together a number of impressive volleyball seasons as well as she was on three straight Section V Class D2 title teams.
A multiple-time All-State selection, Kingsley helped Pavilion to its greatest season in program history in 2021 when it would finish at 25-1 and advance to the New York State Class D Tournament, where it would finish third.
As a junior the 6-foot-1 Kingsley was a second-team All-State selection with 249 kills, 75 aces, and 49 blocks. This past season she was a first-team all-state honoree after she finished with 425 kills, 197 digs and 40 blocks
“Playing two other sports helped me stay in shape and build different skills,” Kingsley said. “I also played club volleyball. I feel that playing other sports have helped me get used to different coaches and teammates. It was a lot of work, but I really enjoyed it all.”
Kingsley will be joining a highly-successful Gannon program and head coach Cleve Wright. Wright is in his 15th season at the helm of the Gannon program, and fourth in his second tenure. From 2002-13, Wright became the program’s all-time winningest coach, winning 233 games in 11 seasons before heading to Division I Miami (Ohio) as a head coach and Division I Eastern Illinois as an associate head coach. Since returning to the program, Wright has led Gannon to an 81-17 mark, including an impressive 19-3 start to the 2022-23 campaign.
Under Wright’s guidance, Gannon has had just two losing seasons, while the Golden Knights have won three conference championships — two in the PSAC — and advanced to the NCAA Tournament on six occasions, making the Elite Eight in 2013.
For Kingsley, she knows that it is not time to quit working, as there is much more to do to compete at the next level.
“I always want to be improving on my game, post moves, moving the ball to my teammates, rebounding, communication and playing better defense to name a few,” she said. “I go to the gym to work out when I don’t have a game to increase my strength and agility to keep improving my game.”
Pavilion and Kingsley will next be in action on Wednesday when they host Mt. Morris.
