Photo Provided Pavilion senior Lauren Kingsley signs to play basketball next season at Division II Gannon University with (left to right) sister Emily, mother Val and father Dave.

PAVILION — One of the most dominant players in Section V small-school girls basketball players for nearly the last half-decade, Pavilion senior forward Lauren Kingsley now has her future on the hardwood set out in front of her.

With the Golden Gophers still firmly in the mix for another sectional title, Kingsley last week signed her Letter of Intent to play next season at Division II Gannon University. Gannon is located in Erie, PA and the basketball program competes in the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC) conference.

