Two weeks ago we took a look at the local high school boys basketball teams and where they stood heading into the second half of the season. Now it is time to glance at the girls squads, with just three weeks remaining in the regular season.
Following Tuesday night’s action, including a huge upset win for Elba over perennial power Pavilion, there may be some teams that are where they were expected to be, while others may be quietly positioning themselves for a quality postseason run. And as is often the case, there will be plenty of teams that will be in line for the coveted block of wood from the Genesee Region and Livingston Conference.
Last winter saw three local teams take home the sectional title with Pavilion winning in Class C2, York in Class C3 and Notre Dame in Class D1. And that has been a trend in recent seasons. That was the fifth straight year that saw at least three local girls basketball teams come home with the championship and the contingent is looking to do it again in 2023.
In Class B1, it’s 13-1 Livonia sitting at No. 2, just behind top-seeded and undefeated Waterloo. Waterloo handed the Bulldogs their only loss of the season, 64-60, in the Livonia Tournament title game, but other than that Livonia has been strong. Included in those 13 wins are victories over Class AA Victor, Class A Mercy and Class A Pittsford Sutherland.
The Bulldogs will face Mercy one more time before taking on four teams they have already beaten, plus the regular season finale against Clyde-Savannah.
Class B2 sees a trio of teams in the Top 5 of the sectional standings heading into Wednesday night with Dansville at No. 1 at 10-4, Bath-Haverling at No. 4 at 9-6 and Le Roy, somewhat quietly, at No. 5 at 7-7. In between sits Mynderse (8-5) at No. 2 and Hornell (8-6) at No. 3. Meanwhile, Wellsville at 8-8 and Attica at 6-6 are not far behind, this will be a race to the finish for the top seed and home sectional contests.
Following a 6-1 start to the season, Dansville has scuffled a bit of late, going 4-3 but the Mustangs have won four out of five, including wins over Hornell and Newark. The Oatkan Knights have had both a three-game winning streak and a three-game losing streak this season, but they broke the latter on Tuesday night with a win over Batavia. They will now get a tough test with Class AA Greece Arcadia on Friday.
In Class C1, Oakfield-Alabama sits at No. 2 with an impressive 12-1 record, with the LCAA’s Geneseo right behind at No. 3 at 11-3. Both are trailing undefeated Canisteo-Greenwood, which is 16-0. However, with a 4.813 sectional points average, C-G is not all that far ahead of the Hornets (4.692) and the Blue Devils (4.214), leaving the top seed still open.
O-A has won six straight games since it’s lone loss of the season to Caledonia-Mumford in the title game of the Cal-Mum Tournament in late December. The Hornets have followed with solid wins over Alexander, Elba, Lyndonville and Byron-Bergen before a tough game with CG Finney on Wednesday night. O-A will also have to face Notre Dame and Alexander down the stretch.
“Our girls have done a great job staying in the present and focusing on the game in front of us,” O-A head coach Jeff Schlagenhauf said. “We like where we are at, but our bracket is full of very good teams. We will continue to improve and work hard day in and day out and hopefully will be playing our best ball in late February and March.”
After starting just 3-3, Geneseo has now won seven in a row since a loss to Class AA Central Square on Dec. 28. The Blue Devils’ other setbacks this season are to Class B2 top seed Dansville and to a strong Keshequa group. Avon, Le Roy and Cal-Mum await Geneseo down the stretch, but there is no reason to think that the Devils can’t close out the regular season by extending this winning streak into the postseason.
In Class C2, no surprise, it’s Notre Dame sitting at the top heading in the home stretch of the season. A multiple-time sectional winner under head coach Tom McCulley, the Fighting Irish are at 12-1 with a sectional point average of 4.692, just ahead of No. 2 Lyons, which is 12-2 (4.643).
The lone loss for Notre Dame came way back on Dec. 13 to Byron-Bergen and since then the Irish have reeled off 10 straight wins, including a title in the annual Rotary Club Tournament. All but two of those 10 wins have been by at least 15 points, with hard-fought wins over Elba and Pavilion included.
Starting on Friday, though, the schedule over the last few weeks will be as tough as they come for Notre Dame. The Irish will meet Oakfield-Alabama, Elba, CG Finney, Lyndonville, Byron-Bergen and undefeated Waterloo over a six-game stretch before they cap the regular season with a game at Wheatland-Chili.
Coming off of the tough loss to Elba on Tuesday night, Pavilion is still at No. 3 with an 11-3 mark and the Gophers still have, arguably, the best tandem in the class with Lauren Kingsley and Karlee Zinkievich. Pavilion will see York, Cal-Mum and Keshequa down the stretch, though no matter its record, it will be one of the teams to beat come sectional time.
“We are still working on our consistency, effort and level of play, at this point in the season,” Pavilion head coach Ben Schwenebraten said. “We are not yet where we want to be and know there is still a lot of work to do with just a few weeks left in the regular season. We want to be playing our best basketball in three weeks.”
Quietly in Class C2, Caledonia-Mumford is sitting at No. 5 with a 9-4 mark, well ahead of Byron-Bergen (6-7) at No. 6. All four of the Raiders’ setbacks have been to quality opponents, including Haverling, Hornell, Pavilion and Keshequa, but they also have some solid wins on their resume. York, Gananda, Keshequa, Pavilion and Geneseo will provide a tough schedule to close it out, but this group with its mix of experience and youth should be ready to make a run in the postseason.
Lyndonville and Keshequa, both at 10-4, have remained at the top of the Class D1 standings and could be on a collision course. Not one of the Tigers’ losses have been bad, with setbacks to Notre Dame, Elba, Alexander and O-A, while they have a number of wins over higher-class teams, including Byron-Bergen and Attica.
Lyndonville will meet Notre Dame, Byron-Bergen and Elba down the stretch as it looks to hold on to the top seed.
Keshequa started the season at 1-2 and is coming off of a loss to Pavilion last week, but in between was a run of nine wins in 10 games, including a victory in its own tournament. The Indians have beaten Geneseo, Cal-Mum and Avon in this run and they will see Cal-Mum, Pavilion and Le Roy over the next few weeks.
In Class D2, even though it isn’t in the Top 5, don’t look now but here comes Elba. Six straight losses had the Lancers reeling but they have now won four in a row, including the monster win over Pavilion, and the rest of the class should take notice.
At just 6-7, the Lancers won’t have an easy run to close out the regular season, with games against Attica, Notre Dame, Byron-Bergen and Lyndonville, but they could be heating up at the perfect time.
“We are fighting for every win and practicing harder than ever to get those wins,” Elba head coach Charlie Pangrazio said. “The girls are feeling good and are sticking together as a complete team. Our defense keeps improving and we’ve cleaned up the turnovers. We can be a contender come sectional time.”