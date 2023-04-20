LIVONIA — The Livonia/Avon girls’ lacrosse team was out for vengeance on Wednesday night.
After falling to Bishop Kearney twice a season ago, the Lakers earned a critical 12-5 win over BK on Wednesday night, using a team effort to power past their budding rival.
“It was a whole team win,” said Livonia/Avon head coach Leanna Presler. “The returning players knew what they were getting into and stepped up to prepare the new members of the team going into the game. Working together, the team was able to assist six of our 12 goals. On top of that, there were seven different goal scorers, which contributed to playing as a unit on the offensive end. To ensure possession, Sidney Clickner led the team with four draw controls, followed by Megan Carr with three and Maddie Whitford with two.”
Pacing the Livonia/Avon offense was Carr, who netted three goals, as did Maryn Gammon, who also added an assist. Whitford added two goals and an assist for the Lakers.
“Defensively, Maddie also led the team with five caused turnovers,” added Presler. “Maddie also contributed immensely with her contribution of eight ground balls and Lila Meyers had six over the duration of the game. We saw a very impressive performance from the entire defense as a whole, which was led by another impressive performance by goalie, Mia Martucio.”
Martucio stopped 14 of the 19 shots she faced.”
The Lakers will return to the field on Saturday for a matchup with Brockport.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.