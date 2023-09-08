ALEXANDER — After dropping the second game of their match with league rival Notre Dame, the Alexander girls battled back, sealing the Genesee Region League victory, 25-9, 21-25, 25-15, 25-14. Alyssa Kramer performed well for the Trojans, recording 12 kills and 8 digs, while Holly Bykowski recorded 22 assists and 9 aces.
“Tonight was a very good match,” said Alexander head coach Marcia Hirsch. “After dropping the second game, my girls showed some mental toughness and played great volleyball the last two sets.”
Emily Pietrzykowski chipped in 6 kills and 5 digs, while C.J. Campagna recorded 5 kills and 5 aces. Kaitlyn Kratz added 3 kills and 5 blocks.
YORK BEATS CAL-MUM (25-16, 25-15, 23-25, 27-25)
Lena Balisciano recorded 13 assists, 9 kills and 3 aces, while Ariana Roessel added 18 digs, 5 kills and 2 aces. Bailey Orman chipped in 7 kills, 9 digs and 3 aces, while Paola Rios-Santiago recorded 16 digs and 2 assists for the Golden Knights.
Cal-Mum was led by Reba Kessler, who recorded 10 kills, 12 digs and 2 aces.
LE ROY SWEEPS WARSAW (25-18, 25-14, 26-24)
The Oatkan Knights earned the win behind Sierra Burk’s 16 kills, Dana Reschke’s 15 service points, 8 aces, 15 assists and 4 kills, and Evy Kanaley’s 12 service points and 12 assists. Warsaw’s Bella Noon recorded 10 assists.
BYRON-BERGEN OUSTS PEMBROKE (25-23, 25-21, 25-9)
Emma Balduf recorded 9 kills and 11 digs, while Lily Stalica finished with 8 assists and 5 digs and Bella Davidson added 8 digs for the Bees.