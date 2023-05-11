Alexander went on the road to defeat Holley and Wheatland-Chili in a tri-match on Wednesday. Photo provided

HOLLEY — In a tri-match at Hickory Ridge Golf Club, Alexander posted victories over host Holley and Wheatland-Chili on Wednesday afternoon.

Alexander finished with a team score of 220, whole Wheatland-Chili finished with a total of 247 and Holley was right behind with a score of 257.

Alexander’s Brandon Beal earned medalist honors, recording a round of 48. It was not reported whether the teams played the front or back nine at Hickory Ridge.

CAL-MUM 174, LE ROY 183 (Not reported which side of course was played)

Cal-Mum: Tyler Koch [40 - medalist]; Noah McCready [43]; Liam McArdle [45]; Aidan MacKay [46]

Le Roy: Jack Tonzi [42]; Merritt Holly [47]; Grady Gilligan [47]; D.J. O’Geen [47]

KESHEQUA 206, PAVILION 237 (COURSE NOT REPORTED)

Keshequa: Logan Deaton [50 - co-medalist]; Nate Thayer [50 - co-medalist]

Pavilion: No scores submitted.

ATTICA 182, ELBA OAKFIELD-ALABAMA 204 (ATTICA GOLF CLUB - PAR 35)

Attica: Evan Piechowiak [42 - medalist]

Elba/O-A: Scores not reported.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags