HOLLEY — In a tri-match at Hickory Ridge Golf Club, Alexander posted victories over host Holley and Wheatland-Chili on Wednesday afternoon.
Alexander finished with a team score of 220, whole Wheatland-Chili finished with a total of 247 and Holley was right behind with a score of 257.
Alexander’s Brandon Beal earned medalist honors, recording a round of 48. It was not reported whether the teams played the front or back nine at Hickory Ridge.
CAL-MUM 174, LE ROY 183 (Not reported which side of course was played)
Cal-Mum: Tyler Koch [40 - medalist]; Noah McCready [43]; Liam McArdle [45]; Aidan MacKay [46]
Le Roy: Jack Tonzi [42]; Merritt Holly [47]; Grady Gilligan [47]; D.J. O’Geen [47]
KESHEQUA 206, PAVILION 237 (COURSE NOT REPORTED)
Keshequa: Logan Deaton [50 - co-medalist]; Nate Thayer [50 - co-medalist]
Pavilion: No scores submitted.
ATTICA 182, ELBA OAKFIELD-ALABAMA 204 (ATTICA GOLF CLUB - PAR 35)
Attica: Evan Piechowiak [42 - medalist]
Elba/O-A: Scores not reported.