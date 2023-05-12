ATTICA — Attica defeated Holley in Genesee Region Golf action on Thursday, with the Blue Devils besting the Hawks, 188-246.
Evan Piechowiak earned medalist honors with a solid round of 39, while Owen Strzelec shot a 44 at the par 35 course. No scores were reported for Holley.
LETCHWORTH 189, KESHEQUA 221
Letchworth: No report submitted.
Keshequa: Logan Deaton [46]
PERRY 215, PAVILION 243
Perry: Carson Petrie [43]; Brady Kelly [51]
Pavilion: Ayden Taylor [60]; Keenan Cummins [60]
CAL-MUM 175, BATH-HAVERLING 193
Cal-Mum: Tyler Koch [39]; Noah McCready [43]; Liam McArdle [48]
Bath-Haverling: Gavin Ropunds [44]