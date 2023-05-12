Attica rolled through Holley on Thursday in GR Golf action. File photo

ATTICA — Attica defeated Holley in Genesee Region Golf action on Thursday, with the Blue Devils besting the Hawks, 188-246.

Evan Piechowiak earned medalist honors with a solid round of 39, while Owen Strzelec shot a 44 at the par 35 course. No scores were reported for Holley.

LETCHWORTH 189, KESHEQUA 221

Letchworth: No report submitted.

Keshequa: Logan Deaton [46]

PERRY 215, PAVILION 243

Perry: Carson Petrie [43]; Brady Kelly [51]

Pavilion: Ayden Taylor [60]; Keenan Cummins [60]

CAL-MUM 175, BATH-HAVERLING 193

Cal-Mum: Tyler Koch [39]; Noah McCready [43]; Liam McArdle [48]

Bath-Haverling: Gavin Ropunds [44]

