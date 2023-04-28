HOLLEY — Byron-Bergen remained red hot with a 185-280 win over Kendall on Thursday at Hickory Ridge. Ryan Muscarella earned medalist honors again for the Bees, recording a 4-over 41, while David Brumsted fired a 47 for B-B. Cody Carlson shot 48 for the Bees, while Brendan Pimm rounded things out with a round of 49.
ELBA/OAKFIELD-ALABAMA 200, HOLLEY 245 (AT HICKORY RIDGE CC - PAR 36)
Elba/O-A: Jake Walczak, Eli Loysen [shared medalist honors - 45]
LE ROY 182, LETCHWORTH 197, PERRY 215 (AT THE CLUB AT SILVER LAKE - PAR 36)
Le Roy: Cole Tonzi [43]; Merrit Holly Jr. [46]; D.. O’Geen [46]; Jack Tonzi [47]
Letchworth: Logan Diver [medalist - 42]
Perry: Carson Petrie [45]
HOLLEY 250, KENDALL 280 (AT HICKORY RIDGE CC - PAR 36)
Holley: Gavin Baney [medalist - 48]
Kendall: No scores reported.
KESHEQUA 201, WARSAW 258; MT. MORRIS 183, KESHEQUA 201
Keshequa: Logan Deaton [45]
Mt. Morris: Ethan Provino [medalist - score not reported]
Warsaw: No scores reported.
