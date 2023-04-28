David Brumsted has helped power Byron-Bergen to a recent hot streak, including a win over Kendall on Thursday. Photo credit: Roxanne Noeth

HOLLEY — Byron-Bergen remained red hot with a 185-280 win over Kendall on Thursday at Hickory Ridge. Ryan Muscarella earned medalist honors again for the Bees, recording a 4-over 41, while David Brumsted fired a 47 for B-B. Cody Carlson shot 48 for the Bees, while Brendan Pimm rounded things out with a round of 49.

ELBA/OAKFIELD-ALABAMA 200, HOLLEY 245 (AT HICKORY RIDGE CC - PAR 36)

