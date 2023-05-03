PAVILION — Tyler Koch took the medalist honors with a one-over par 22 as Caledonia-Mumford stopped Pavilion 101-131 in a match shortened to five holes due to the weather at Davis Countryside Meadows.
With the win, the Raiders clinched the Livingston Conference Division III title for the third year in a row.
Noah McCready added a round of 25, while Josh Middleton finished with a 26 and Liam McCardle chipped in with a 28 in the win.
Ayden Taylor led the way in the losing effort for Pavilion with a 31.
CHURCHVILLE-CHILI 205, BATAVIA 259, GREECE OLYMPIA 283 (AT TERRY HILLS - PAR 36)
Batavia: Nick Ange [36]
Churchville-Chili: TJ Finegan [38 - medalist]
Greece: No Report.
LETCHWORTH 113, PERRY 132, AVON 133 (5 HOLES)
Letchworth: Logan Diver [26 - medalist]; Dan Till [27]; Isaac Hansen [30]; Ben Hibbard [30]
Avon: Dylan Anderson [27 - medalist vs. Perry]; Piper Vincent [32]; Nate Halpin [34]; Kylie Montague [40]
Perry: Cam Petrie [31]; Devon Szwarczkowski [34]; Matt Givens [32]; Brady Kelly [35]
Note: Letchworth and Perry did not score against each other.