CALEDONIA — The Caledonia-Mumford golf team continued its unbeaten season on Tuesday with a 193-234 victory over Wayland-Cohocton on the par-37 back nine at Caledonia Country Club.
Raiders junior Josh Middleton was the medalist as she shot a round of 45, while seventh grader Liam McArdle shot a 46 and junior Noah McCready added a 47.
Senior Matt Skidmore rounded out the Cal-Mum scoring with a 55.
Wayland-Cohocton was led by Hunter Trischler with a round of 47 and senior Jett Meldrum with a 52.
The Raiders improve to 11-0 on the season and will face Le Roy Wednesday at Caledonia CC.
SOLID EFFORT
Batavia’s Nick Ange shot a round of 94 on Tuesday at the Monroe County Tournament of Champions at Deerfield Country Club.