BATAVIA — Elba/Oakfield-Alabama got off to a hot start to the season with a 192-386 win over Pembroke Dragons on Thursday at Batavia Country Club.
Lancers senior Jake Walczak earned medalist honors with a round of 40, while Elba/O-A freshman Eli Loysen shot a solid round of 46 and Jada Fite followed close behind with a round of 48. The Dragons were led by Cody Captain, who finished with a round of 56.
The Lancers are now 1-0, while the Dragons fall to 0-2.
GENESEO 188, PERRY 246 (AT LIVINGSTON COUNTRY CLUB)
Geneseo (7-0): Dom Agosto [45 - medalist]; Jay Baughman [47]; Nathan McDonald [47]; Jack Noto [49]
Perry (1-2): Carson Petrie [51]
BYRON-BERGEN 190, WHEATLAND-CHILI 235 (AT MORGAN’S CROSSING)
Byron-Bergen (1-0): Ryan Muscarella [40 - medalist]; Brendin Pimm [47]
Wheatland-Chili (0-1): No scores submitted.
NOTRE DAME 195, ALEXANDER 221 (AT TERRY HILLS)
Notre Dame (1-0): Jake Marcello [42]; C.J. Thornley [49]; George Woodruff [50]; Brandon Carrick [54]
Alexander (0-1): Benny Merrill [49]
CAL-MUM 176, MT. MORRIS 219, KESHEQUA 220, WARSAW 269 (AT CALEDONIA COUNTRY CLUB)
Cal-Mum (4-0): Tyler Koch [42]; Noah McCready [43]
Mt. Morris (6-3): Ethan Provino [37]
Keshequa (1-4): No scores reported.
Warsaw (0-1): No scores reported.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.