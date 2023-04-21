Elba senior Jake Walczak shot a medalist round to help Elba/Oakfield-Alabama push past Alexander on Thursday at Batavia Country Club. Photo provided

BATAVIA — Elba/Oakfield-Alabama got off to a hot start to the season with a 192-386 win over Pembroke Dragons on Thursday at Batavia Country Club.

Lancers senior Jake Walczak earned medalist honors with a round of 40, while Elba/O-A freshman Eli Loysen shot a solid round of 46 and Jada Fite followed close behind with a round of 48. The Dragons were led by Cody Captain, who finished with a round of 56.

