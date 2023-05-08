BATAVIA — For the second straight year the sun shined bright as the Genesee Region League girls took to Batavia Country Club on Saturday for the GR Girls Invitational.
“The event gives the young ladies an opportunity to face off against ladies only, as the rest of their season they have to play alongside the boys and from the men’s tees,” Elba/Oakfield-Alabama head coach Mike Cintorino said.
This year’s individual champion was Lily Tobin, a senior from Kendall.
Last years champion, Elba/OA’s Jada Fite, finished in the runner-up position, while Elba/O-A’s Aerianna Cintorino Taimi Pike rounded out the top four.
ELBA/OAKFI-ELD-ALABAMA TOPS NOTRE DAME, KENDALL AT TERRY HILLS (PAR-36)
Elba/O-A (8-1): Jake Walczak [45, medalist]; Eli Loysen [47]
Notre Dame (5-2): Jake Marcello [55]
Kendall (0-5): Lily Tobin [54]
CHURCHVILLE-CHILI 199, BATAVIA 266, GREECE ODYSSEY 276 AT TERRY HILLS (PAR-36)
Batavia (3-7): Nick Ange [41].
Churchville-Chili: Quinn Hoak [39, medalist]
Greece Odyssey: No Report.