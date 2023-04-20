CALEDONIA — Tyler Koch began the spring season as he left off a year ago, earning medalist honors for Caledonia-Mumford as it moved past visiting Pavilion, 165-257 at Caledonia Country Club.
Koch recorded a low round of 37 on the par 35 front nine at CCC, with teammates Noah McCready, Aidan McKay and Josh Middleton close behind with rounds of 40, 42 and 46 respectively. Ayden Taylor paced Pavilion with a round of 53.
Cal-Mum is now 1-0, while Pavilion falls to 0-4.
GENESEO 185, MT. MORRIS 206, DANSVILLE 235, KESHEQUA 246 (at par 35 Woodlynn Hills)
Geneseo: No scores reported.
Mt. Morris: Ethan Provino [35 - medalist]
Dansville: No scores reported.
Keshequa: No scores reported.
AQUINAS 213, BATAVIA 273 (AT PAR 36 RIDGEMONT)
Aquinas: John Leary [37 - medalist]
Batavia: No scores reported.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.