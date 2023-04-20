Tyler Koch earned medalist honors as Caledonia-Mumford won its home opener over Pavilion on Wednesday. Photo credit: Cal-Mum Central Schools

CALEDONIA — Tyler Koch began the spring season as he left off a year ago, earning medalist honors for Caledonia-Mumford as it moved past visiting Pavilion, 165-257 at Caledonia Country Club.

Koch recorded a low round of 37 on the par 35 front nine at CCC, with teammates Noah McCready, Aidan McKay and Josh Middleton close behind with rounds of 40, 42 and 46 respectively. Ayden Taylor paced Pavilion with a round of 53.

