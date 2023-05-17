LIVONIA — Tyler Koch was the medalist for Caledonia-Mumford on a blustery day at Old Hickory Golf Club but it wasn’t enough as Livonia ended the Raiders’ 39-match winning streak with a 159-174 victory.
Koch shot a round of 37 to lead the way.
Noah McCready shot a 43, Liam McArdle added a 46 and Aidan MacKay finished with a 48 to score for the Raiders.
Colin Bagley and Nick Coyle each shot a round of 39 to lead the way for the Bulldogs, while Zach Barnard shot a 40 and Tommy Keysa and Chris Coyle each finished with a 41.
Cal-Mum finished its regular season at 14-1, while Livonia moved to 13-2.
Notre Dame 189, WHEATLAND-CHILI 211; NOTRE DAME 189, HOLLEY 210 (TERRY HILLS - PAR 36)
Notre Dame: Jake Marcello [46 - co-medalist]; George Woodruff [46 - co-medalist]; Ronin Hoffmaster [48]; Rhys Tanner [49]
Wheatland-Chili: Gavin Baney [50]
Holley: Ethan Palmer [50]
BISHOP KEARNEY 207, BATAVIA 268 (AT EAGLE VALE CG - PAR 36)
Batavia (4-11): Nick Ange [45]
Bishop Kearney: Dan Wehrle [32 - medalist]