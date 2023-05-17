File Photo Livonia stopped Cal-Mum's 39-match winning streak on Tuesday.

LIVONIA — Tyler Koch was the medalist for Caledonia-Mumford on a blustery day at Old Hickory Golf Club but it wasn’t enough as Livonia ended the Raiders’ 39-match winning streak with a 159-174 victory.

Koch shot a round of 37 to lead the way.

Noah McCready shot a 43, Liam McArdle added a 46 and Aidan MacKay finished with a 48 to score for the Raiders.

Colin Bagley and Nick Coyle each shot a round of 39 to lead the way for the Bulldogs, while Zach Barnard shot a 40 and Tommy Keysa and Chris Coyle each finished with a 41.

Cal-Mum finished its regular season at 14-1, while Livonia moved to 13-2.

Notre Dame 189, WHEATLAND-CHILI 211; NOTRE DAME 189, HOLLEY 210 (TERRY HILLS - PAR 36)

Notre Dame: Jake Marcello [46 - co-medalist]; George Woodruff [46 - co-medalist]; Ronin Hoffmaster [48]; Rhys Tanner [49]

Wheatland-Chili: Gavin Baney [50]

Holley: Ethan Palmer [50]

BISHOP KEARNEY 207, BATAVIA 268 (AT EAGLE VALE CG - PAR 36)

Batavia (4-11): Nick Ange [45]

Bishop Kearney: Dan Wehrle [32 - medalist]

