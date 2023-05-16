CLIFTON SPRINGS — Days after earning his second consecutive Section V Class D championship, Mt. Morris’ Ethan Provino battled back at Monday’s ‘Super Sectional,’ punching one of nine tickets available to Section V golfers for the upcoming New York State Public High School Athletic Association Championships.
Provino recorded a solid round of 77 on Monday at Clifton Springs Country Club, which placed him in a three-way tie for ninth place. With just nine positions available for the state championships, a three-person playoff was required and Provino finished on top, sinking a three-foot par putt on the first hole of the playoff to best the other two competitors.
Provino joins Brody Burgess (Victor), who earned medalist honors with a round of 71, Danny Wehle (Bishop Kearney), Ryan Thompson (Addison), George Green (Hilton), Owen Corby (Sutherland), London Hoyser (Mendon), Matt Carpentier (Mendon) and John Siblosky (Waterloo) as the nine Section V representatives who will head to Mark Twain Golf Course in Elmira from June 3-5 for the state championships.
Joining the nine state reps are two alternates — McQuaid’s Alex Hill and Spencerport’s Sam Eichas — both of whom Provino beat out in the one-hole playoff.
BYRON-BERGEN 170, PEMBROKE 251 (HICKORY RIDGE - PAR 35)
Byron-Bergen: Ryan Muscarella [38 - medalist]; Matt Tanner [41]; Cody Carlson [45]; Nic Zwerka [46]
Pembroke: No scores reported.
CAL-MUM 165, GENESEO 178 (CALEDONIA COUNTRY CLUB - PAR 35)
Cal-Mum: Tyler Koch [36 - medalist]; Noah McCready [39]; Aidan MacKay [45]; Josh Middleton [45]
Geneseo: Nathan McDonald [42]; Dom Agosto [43]
Coach’s quote: “We are now 14-0 on the season and have won 39 consecutive matches over the past three seasons,” said Cal-Mum Mike Reed, whose team has a critical matchup coming up against Livonia on Tuesday at Old Hickory.
ELBA/OAKFIELD-ALABAMA 187, KESHEQUA 271 (BATAVIA COUNTRY CLUB - PAR 36)
Elba/Oakfield-Alabama: Jake Walczak [41]; Eli Loysen [44]
Keshequa: No scores reported.