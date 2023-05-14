CLIFTON SPRINGS — Make it back-to-back Section V Class D championships for Mt. Morris’ Ethan Provino, who defeated runner-up Sebastian Carroll of Arkport-Canaseraga by three strokes at Clifton Springs Country Club to claim the title win. Provino finished with a round of 10-over 81 on a course that Mt. Morris head coach Brian Stout said played very tough this season.
“Scores were considerably up from last year,” said Stout.
Following his sectional victory, Provino will head to the state qualifier on Monday. This is Provino’s fourth straight sports season earning a sectional patch, also winning titles in golf last year, soccer this fall and basketball this winter.
Friday results
ELBA/OAKFIELD-ALABAMA 194, HOLLEY 237 (BATAVIA COUNTRY CLUB - PAR 36)
Elba/O-A: Jake Walczak [43]; Eli Loysen [43]; Gage Chamberlain [47]
Holley: No report submitted.
ATTICA 175, BATAVIA 197 (TERRY HILLS PAR 36)
Attica: Evan Piechowiak [41 - medalist]
Batavia: No scores submitted.